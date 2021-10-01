Priyanka Gandhi rally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, October 10





Priyanka Gandhi had arrived in Lucknow on Monday for a five-day trip. (To file) Lucknow: Congress Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public rally on October 10 in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Uttar Pradesh prepares for parliamentary elections earlier this year next, a party spokesperson said on Friday. The congresswoman, who wrapped up her five-day visit to the state capital on Friday, has held meetings with party members ahead of the electoral test early next year and will address a rally public on October 10 in Varanasi for which preparations are underway, said spokesman Anshu Awasthi. During its visit to the state, the Congress in charge of UP affairs held meetings with leaders, officials and workers from different party units, including the Youth Congress, and gathered their comments to formulate the party’s strategy for the elections, Mr. Awasthi mentioned. According to party spokesman Ahmed Khan, a large rally will be held at the Jagatpur Inter College Ground in Varanasi. UPCC leader Ajay Kumar Lallu called on all party leaders to lend their support to make the rally a great success, party sources said. The UP Congress is also working on the details of its “Pratigya Yatra” and Ms Gandhi is expected to address public meetings along her route, especially at the division headquarters, the sources added. Congress holds the public meeting in Varanasi soon after the resignation of former MP Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, the great-grandson of former UP chief minister Kamalapati Tripathi, who was considered close to the party, the Gandhi family and had been associated with the party for four generations. Mr. Tripathi’s family is considered very influential in the Varanasi, Chandauli and Mirzapur districts of the state, and its members have long represented the party in the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies. Lalitesh Pati Tripathi’s decision to leave Congress was seen as a big setback for the party. Earlier in June, former Union Minister Jitin Prasada resigned from Congress and joined the BJP. He was recently sworn in as a minister of the UP government and the governor also appointed him a member of the Legislative Council. The party’s vice president of state Gayadin Anuragi joined the Samajwadi party on Friday. Congress spokesman Javed Khan said the situation in UP had continuously deteriorated over the past 32 years and the development of the state had been hampered. He said law and order has collapsed completely and Congress is continually fighting the “anti-popular” policies of the BJP. Ms Gandhi, who arrived in Lucknow on Monday, attended the party’s state electoral committee meeting on Thursday, where it was decided that the first list of candidates for the UP 2022 assembly ballots would be released soon. “The meeting of the state electoral commission was held at which it was decided that the first list of candidates would be published soon,” said a senior party official. Congress fought the 2017 parliamentary elections in alliance with the Samajwadi party and won just seven of the 114 contested seats with a 6.25% vote share. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

