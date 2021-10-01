UK Prime Minister Johnson says he trusts police and chief after murder





LONDON, October 1 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he trusted the police and London Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick as fury grew over the murder of a woman by a policeman. Wayne Couzens, 48, used his police position to arrest Sarah Everard before kidnapping, raping and murdering her. He was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. Dick has been criticized for his handling and response to the case, with some lawmakers calling on him to step down. “I hope this hasn’t shaken public confidence in these hundreds of thousands of police officers across the country… who are doing, for the most part, a fantastic job,” Johnson said. When asked if he was standing next to Commissioner Dick, he said “yes, absolutely”. “I think it’s very important that people have confidence in the police and what the police are doing, and I do, let me stress that.” Johnson said there was “troubling stuff” about Couzens’ previous misconduct allegations that required investigation, as well as his involvement in WhatsApp groups with colleagues that is being investigated. “We must also shed light on the WhatsApp groups where messages were exchanged between police officers. I am worried,” he said. Many women shared their own heartbreaking experiences with male police officers and expressed anger at the police for continuing to place the responsibility on women to protect themselves from the police. A police chief told BBC radio that women should be “careful” and not submit to wrongful arrests, while Met Police Boards have said women should wave to a police officer. bus if they “don’t believe the officer is who they say they are.” “Telling women to question an officer or yell on a bus is a small step away from blaming a woman for failing to detect danger or failing to get help if and when they are attacked by a policeman, “Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said on Twitter. “It’s simple. Stop waiting for bus drivers to check the police and start protecting women.” Reporting by Alistair Smout; edited by James Davey Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

