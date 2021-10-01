Conflict in Papua, Jokowi-SBY knows how to listen to “Merdeka” impatient





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Representatives of the National Human Rights Commission in the Manusiabahwa conflictPapua supported because the government Joko Widodoand Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) Impatient when you hear the word “freedom” came out. The head of Komnas HAM’s representative for Papua, Frits Ramandey, said the problem had continued because the current government was too afraid to hear the word independence, but could not find the right solution. He felt it was time for Jokowi to correct the problem-solving approach by forming his own team directly accountable to him. According to him, the current administration in Jokowi tends to give the impression that it just does not want to hear the word “freedom” prevalent in Papua, unlike a number of previous presidents. “For example, Gus Dur, Megawati and Habibie, they can be patient to hear the word independence. Can’t SBY and Jokowi function?” Frits said in an online discussion held Friday (1/10). According to him, Jokowi does not know that the security situation in Papua is real. It supposes, many interventions so that the president does not obtain a valid report. Therefore, Frits urged the president to immediately form a team that works quietly and is under the direct command of Jokowi so that they can have a dialogue with the Papuan people. “We have good experiences that need to be reapplied. This good experience is that if we say the Jakarta-Papua dialogue will definitely not work because there has been resistance. Therefore, what needs to be encouraged is that. is humanitarian dialogue, ”he said. “The team must be accountable to the president, and no longer under a structure under the ministry. Why ? For the president to get a valid report on the conditions. According to him, the current government is unable to manage Papua so as not to become a land of conflict. He pointed out that over the past three years, there have been issues of armed conflict in six districts / towns that make communities sustainable refugees. Some of them are still going on today. The six regions are in Nduga, Puncak Regency, Intan Jaya, Yapen, Kisor and finally Pegunungan Bintang. “Due to the experience of President Jokowi coming to Papua on several occasions, the people who dialogue with the president are people who have been filtered from the ideological aspect so that their speech is disjointed,” he said. . [Gambas:Video CNN] In recent days, shootings with armed criminal groups (KKB) in Papua have indeed increased in the district of Kiwirok, in the Bintang mountain regency. In the past month, there has been more than three times armed conflict in the region. A member of Brimob, posthumously Bharatu Muhammad Kurniadi Sutio, and a member of TNI 403 / WP battalion, Private Ida Bagus Putu, died in a shootout that took place separately. The Free Papua Organization of the West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB-OPM) often declares war on the TNI-Polri apparatus. The government later called the KKB a terrorist group in Indonesia. In total, there are 19 groups in the besieged government. The government used the Counterterrorism Act No.5 of 2018 as the legal basis. (mjo / a)







