Did Donald Trump work with Alfa Bank? Latest discoveries





For years, former President Donald Trump has been accused of secretly working with Russia before and during his presidential campaign. There has been speculation whether Trump is communicating with Alfa Bank, which is based in Russia.

There have been pending charges, charges and other legal proceedings regarding the charges. Many cybersecurity professionals have sent their findings on Trump’s communication with Russia to the FBI. It remains to be seen what research will determine.

The story of Donald Trump and Alfa Bank

In 2016, an anonymous scientist claimed to have found evidence that the New York-based Trump Organization was in communication with the Russian bank. The scientist reportedly noticed in July 2016 that Alfa Bank was irregularly probing an American server registered with the former president’s organization.

Pinging usually involves testing and verifying another party’s IP address. The bank and the Trump Organization were involved in some type of communication, the scientist claims.

The anonymous scientist is highly respected in the cybersecurity world, along with his colleagues, and they all reportedly shared their findings, according to The New Yorker. As cybersecurity professionals continued to research activity between the bank and the Trump organization, he discovered that the irregular activity was not a malware attack originating in Russia.

The activity was normal communication between the two parties during their respective business hours. Professionals claim that the specific server that reported to the Trump organization communicated primarily with the Alfa Bank server. It has been specially designed not to communicate with other servers in the world.

Among the various interviews conducted by Slate in 2016, various cybersecurity professionals concluded that the activity between the two parties was intentionally secret. The reports were probably not wrong. Trump continued his presidential campaign during this time. There have been numerous reports surrounding his campaign that he was in contact with Russian parties. Hillary Clinton’s campaign used the researchers’ reports as she ran for President of the Democratic Party against Trump.

Alfa Bank executives Aven, Khan and a man named Mikhail Fridman are personally suing Fusion GPS, a Washington research firm that hired Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent, to investigate Donald’s connections Trump in Russia ahead of 2016 election photo .twitter.com / IkWQpVdIMY

– Stringwall 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@StringwallApp) September 29, 2021

There is still uncertainty around emails.

In 2019, the FBI said interactions between Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization were likely only the result of a third-party company sending marketing emails that were under a registered domain of the Trump Organization. The four researchers who found the data on both sides faced legal battles, including a lawsuit brought by Alfa Bank.

The Trump administration has appointed John H. Durham as special adviser to investigate the charges. , Durham indicted Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity attorney, in September for lying to the FBI. Durham claimed the cybersecurity attorney would report the findings of the four researchers to the FBI and say he was not a client to anyone, according to the New York Times.

Durham would provide evidence, where Sussmann represented Rodney Joffe, one of the four researchers. Sussmann refutes the indictment by saying that he represented Joffe but only him and not the Democratic Party. Business is still going on.

