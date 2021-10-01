Union Minister Smriti Irani highlights Prime Minister Modi’s vision to empower women at all levels









New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Children’s Development Smriti Irani on Friday presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for women-led development and measures taken by the government Indian to empower women at all levels.

During the annual session on “Building Resilience and Increasing Prosperity”, the Union Minister said that there are the highest number of women politicians in the Panchayat of the country.

“In India, we have the highest number of women politicians in the offices of Panchayat, which is a rural government structure, in the local urban bodies. We see sustainable development goals when we measure the participation of men and women, the performance of women is better. This is the direction in which we need to move forward, ”Irani said. She added, “We need to make sure that we can help improve their (women’s) abilities to serve. the world.”

The Minister further highlighted the Prime Minister’s plan and said: “During the pandemic, we had over 6 million women as doctors, health professionals, who led the charge to face and fight the disease. pandemic. We have seen a constant effort on the part of the government to ensure that the basic needs of women being the construction of toilets where the flagship program of Prime Minister Swachh Bharat Mission ensuring hygiene, the National Education Policy ( NEP) which now finds a change after three decades, we also have the PM for the first time to institutionalize the administrative protocol of menstrual hygiene for women in our country. “

She added: “It was my constant privilege to have worked for a Prime Minister who focused on prioritizing the representation of women at all levels in every department of government.”

“We are proud that our daughters are not only leading the medal count at the #Olympics, but also leading our space missions,” said the Union Minister during his interaction with Rich Verma, the former United States Ambassador to India. (ANI)

