Opposition demands immediate parliamentary session on talks with banned TTP – Pakistan





Posted on 01 October 2021 22:49

Opposition demands immediate parliamentary session on talks with banned TTP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In response to the statement by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan regarding the ban on Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the opposition demanded an immediate parliamentary session.

PMLN Senator Irfan Siddiqui said keeping the government’s discussions with the TTP a secret is not appropriate as it is a very sensitive national issue. “Negotiations on Nawaz Sharif’s mandate have been approved by Parliament,” he added.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif himself visited Imran Khan’s house and briefed him on the details of the talks. “The negotiations and general apologies for the TTP without building confidence in the nation and parliament have raised many questions. This is a sensitive national issue and keeping this matter a secret is highly inappropriate, ”he argued.

Bukhari said such measures would create a negative image of the country internationally. The prime minister should inform parliament of the ongoing talks with the TTP in Afghanistan, ”he said. He also demanded that the government immediately call a meeting of parliament and keep it confidential regarding the talks.

PPP leader Shazia Marri said the prime minister also said he would forgive the TTP if they surrender, condemning such an important measure without handing over Parliament. “On what basis and under what conditions are negotiations conducted with the Taliban,” she asked.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government was conducting disarmament talks with some factions of outlaws Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, he said the Afghan Taliban was helping the negotiations, however, nothing could be said about the success of the talks as of yet.

“I think some Taliban factions want to talk to the government for peace and reconciliation and we are in contact with some of those factions,” Imran Khan said.

To a question about the talks, the prime minister said the dialogues are about the reconciliation process and if successful, the government will “forgive” them, “then they will become normal citizens”.

Imran Khan said: “I am not in favor of a military solution to the problems and also hope for an agreement, however, talks with the Taliban may not be successful, but we are talking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/622291-Opposition-demands-immediate-Parliament-session-over-talks-with-banned-T The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos