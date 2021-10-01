China’s ruling party accuses former senior security official of making takeover bid – Radio Free Asia

The ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) expelled former Deputy Public Security Minister Sun Lijun for “serious disciplinary violations” on the eve of the October 1 National Day celebrations, accusing him of creating crimes. cliques and cabals to take control of a key government. department.

Sun, who was detained by the CCP’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) for several months, was found to have “disproportionate political ambitions” and “arbitrarily at odds with central political guidelines,” said Sun. CCDI in a press release published on its official website. .

Sun had “created and spread political rumors, took action against others, wove a web of deception to obtain political capital and… used unscrupulous means… to form gangs, cliques and interest groups in within the party and build personal power, “the September 30 statement read.

“He formed a cabal to take control of [a] key department[s], seriously compromising political security and party unity, “he said.

Under the CPC hierarchy, the most critical departments are the “leading groups” under the CPC Central Committee, which coordinate the work of the ministries under them.

Departments engaged in military work, the internal and external security apparatus, economic management, ideology and propaganda are also seen as crucial.

Sun’s inclusion in the leading group handling the COVID-19 pandemic suggests that the public health emergency was also seen as a potential threat to the internal security and stability of the CCP regime.

According to the CCDI, Sun had also built up a private reserve of confidential documents, resigned without authorization on the front line of the pandemic and placed his “friends” in positions of power.

CCDI also accused Sun of “extreme greed” and of illegally accepting huge amounts of assets during his tenure.

“Sun Lijun has seriously violated political discipline, organizational discipline and party integrity as well as Chinese laws, and is a criminal suspect,” he said, claiming that the nature of Sun’s alleged offenses was ” particularly serious “.

He said that the CCDI and the Central Committee had decided that Sun should be expelled from the CCP and any public office held, and that his case would be transferred to the state prosecutor, paving the way for a trial.

A selective campaign

Hu Ping, founder of the US-based online magazine Beijing Spring, said Sun was definitely corrupt, but that didn’t explain why he was only under investigation now.

“He’s been corrupt for a very long time, so why is he falling out of favor now?” Hu said. “This shows that Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign is selective.”

“Anyone who is considered politically reliable by Xi Jinping will be safe,” he said.

Hu said the accusation that Sun had stored confidential documents was particularly important because there had been rumors that Sun had leaked secrets about the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in Australia.

“This is why Australia is getting particularly tough with China on the issue of traceability of origins [of the pandemic]Hu said. “Maybe these rumors weren’t without merit after all. “

Sun, 52, graduated in public health from New South Wales State University in Australia.

He was promoted to deputy minister of public security in 2018 and previously served as director of the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan office in the same ministry.

His last public appearance was in March 2020 in Wuhan, where the pandemic emerged in late 2019 and where Sun was sent as part of a central government steering group to lead the pandemic response.

US lawyer Teng Biao said Sun’s downfall was likely linked to a power struggle in the halls of Zhongnanhai.

“At the very least, we can see that the power struggle within the party ranks has intensified,” Teng said. “The CCDI does not hide it in its report.

The CCDI statement was released a day after a meeting in Beijing of the Education and Rectification Group of the Public Security Leading Group.

Executive Vice Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong told the meeting that it was important “to completely eliminate the drug-like influence of [jailed security minister] Zhou Yongkang, [detained former Interpol president] Meng Hongwei, Sun Lijun and others “from the team to ensure” purity “.

“The whole inner story”

A former local official of the internal security apparatus who gave only the last name He said he was surprised by the admission that Sun had hidden secret documents.

“The most important thing about this announcement is that he kept a lot of top secret documents in his possession,” he said. “Given his professional expertise [relating to the pandemic], why was Sun Lijun detained? “

“The main reason is that he knows the whole inner story of [China’s handling of] the pandemic, ”he said.

“He felt at the time that the measures introduced would be disastrous, and he therefore lodged a complaint with the highest authorities,” he said. “It is like saying that the emperor has no clothes.”

“You come to a sticky end in this system if you annoy your superiors.”

A Chinese journalist with ties to the political elite, who gave only the surname Liu, said that professionalism had never been of great importance in deciding the fate of the CCP leadership.

“It’s never about whether you are professional or unprofessional, but always whether you are loyal or disloyal,” Liu said. “If you are not used by [the CCP], then you could bring disaster to them. “

Repeated appeals to the Ministry of Public Security and Hubei’s provincial coronavirus prevention and control headquarters went unanswered on October 1, a public holiday in China.



Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.