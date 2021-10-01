Trump said he would never go vegan because “it disrupts your body chemistry” and he can’t “lose even a brain cell”: book





Trump rejected the idea of ​​going vegan for a month for charity, according to Stephanie Grisham’s upcoming book.

A 9-year-old vegan activist challenged Trump to go vegan to help raise $ 1 million for charity.

But Trump said it “disrupts your body chemistry” and he didn’t want to lose brain cells.

Former President Donald Trump said he couldn’t go vegan because it “disrupts your body chemistry” and he couldn’t afford to lose brain cells, writes the former press secretary of the White House, Stephanie Grisham, in her next memoir.

In the winter of 2019, a 9-year-old vegan activist known as Vegan Ethan challenged Trump to go vegan for a month for charity. If Trump gave up all animal products and adopted a 30-day vegan diet, Ethan proposed, the Million Dollar Vegan Group would donate $ 1 million to a charity of their choosing.

In early 2020, Grisham says she half-jokingly asked Trump, who has a well-documented love for meat dishes like cheeseburgers and steaks, if he would rise to the challenge of raising money for a good cause, according to an excerpt from her. book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now” published Friday in Politico Magazine.

But Trump quickly dismissed the idea, Grisham wrote, citing not his love of meat but his mental sharpness.

“No, no. It disrupts the chemistry of your body, your brain,” Trump said of a vegan diet, according to Grisham. “And if I lose even a brain cell, we’re screwed.”

Becoming a vegetarian or vegan can have many health benefits, and little evidence to suggest that it causes brain cell loss.

As certified nutritionist Monica Reinagel said in Scientific American: “There is little evidence to suggest that a vegetarian or vegan diet impairs brain function or increases the risk of cognitive decline. “

Since leaving office in January 2021, Trump has used his free time to play golf almost every day and has given up on high-sugar snacks like M & Ms, Insider reported in April, with those around him noticing a loss. weight and improved mood.

In a case during his post-presidency recounted in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book “Peril,” Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago compound where he commanded. a cheeseburger without a bun and with a side salad instead of fries.

“Does it really work? Trump asked, according to the book, following McCarthy to remove the bun from his own burger.

Grisham’s memoir is scheduled for release on October 5.

