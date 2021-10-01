Climate Change: Tense US-China Relations Make Talks On Reducing Carbon Emissions More Difficult, Admits John Kerry | Climate News

U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry told Sky News the strained U.S.-China relationship has made it harder for him to do his job.

Speaking exclusively to Sky for a climate summit in Milan, Mr Kerry said his ability to persuade China to be more ambitious in reducing its carbon emissions has been affected by the growing geopolitical tensions between the two superpowers.

He said: “It was more complicated because of other issues.

“Originally… the climate was going to be dealt with on its own, due to its urgent demands.

“But reality has crept in the last few months, so there has been a slowdown in our ability to move.

“I hope we can always find common ground.

“I will be meeting my Chinese counterpart shortly, and we both hope to be able to make some progress.”

Mr Kerry has previously said that if China fails to move its net zero carbon emissions target from 2060 to 2050, the rest of the world’s efforts to tackle global warming may be in vain.

I ask him what message it will send to the rest of the world if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not show up in person at COP26 in Glasgow.

He says, “Actually, I haven’t really thought much about it to be honest.

“Some 190 certain countries will come… and that will not be defined by whether President Xi shows up.

“The vast, vast majority of countries around the world are very anxious to be a part of a moment when we are truly turning a corner, and we are heading in the right direction of the climate crisis.”

And what is his assessment of COP26 host and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who in a recent speech casually and jokingly called the fight against climate change a “politically correct green act of hugging a rabbit”?

Is Special Envoy Kerry fully convinced that he is the right person to help lead the global fight against the climate crisis?

He said, “Well, the proof is in the pudding, isn’t it?”

“I think it’s not a matter of trust in the sense that we are making judgments about how much we trust this or that.

“He’s committed to it and he’s doing important things publicly to try to make it work.

“And I have been impressed by the statements he has made to date, urging his government and the world to act, and I think he is showing leadership.

“But at the end of the day you know we have to get there, and that’s doing the actions… that’s what will determine, what should determine, what judgments people make of Glasgow and what happens. going there. “

I ask the former US secretary of state if he feels any anger at nations and leaders who are unwilling to act.

He says, “I am frustrated with the length and slowness with which, as a world, we have evolved so far.

“People have been put at risk by current practices, and for 30 years we have known how serious it is and yet people move too slowly.

“You know I’m not going to get lost and just try to express anger, I’m going to try to do my best day to day, which I do.

“I consider myself lucky to be able to be in the middle of this fight.

He pauses and adds, slightly jokingly, “Sometimes I can reserve the anger and scream in the dark, but I couldn’t do it publicly.”

I ask him if he sees COP26 as an opportunity for redemption for a generation that has failed to cope with the climate crisis.

He almost bristles.

“I didn’t think of it that way, no.

“We were a generation who walked for civil rights and for human rights, for the environment, for women’s rights, and we made a difference.

“So, you know, I’m not here to apologize.

“I am here to fight for the next step.”

