Politics
Climate Change: Tense US-China Relations Make Talks On Reducing Carbon Emissions More Difficult, Admits John Kerry | Climate News
U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry told Sky News the strained U.S.-China relationship has made it harder for him to do his job.
Speaking exclusively to Sky for a climate summit in Milan, Mr Kerry said his ability to persuade China to be more ambitious in reducing its carbon emissions has been affected by the growing geopolitical tensions between the two superpowers.
He said: “It was more complicated because of other issues.
“Originally… the climate was going to be dealt with on its own, due to its urgent demands.
“But reality has crept in the last few months, so there has been a slowdown in our ability to move.
“I hope we can always find common ground.
“I will be meeting my Chinese counterpart shortly, and we both hope to be able to make some progress.”
Mr Kerry has previously said that if China fails to move its net zero carbon emissions target from 2060 to 2050, the rest of the world’s efforts to tackle global warming may be in vain.
I ask him what message it will send to the rest of the world if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not show up in person at COP26 in Glasgow.
He says, “Actually, I haven’t really thought much about it to be honest.
“Some 190 certain countries will come… and that will not be defined by whether President Xi shows up.
“The vast, vast majority of countries around the world are very anxious to be a part of a moment when we are truly turning a corner, and we are heading in the right direction of the climate crisis.”
And what is his assessment of COP26 host and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who in a recent speech casually and jokingly called the fight against climate change a “politically correct green act of hugging a rabbit”?
Is Special Envoy Kerry fully convinced that he is the right person to help lead the global fight against the climate crisis?
He said, “Well, the proof is in the pudding, isn’t it?”
“I think it’s not a matter of trust in the sense that we are making judgments about how much we trust this or that.
“He’s committed to it and he’s doing important things publicly to try to make it work.
“And I have been impressed by the statements he has made to date, urging his government and the world to act, and I think he is showing leadership.
“But at the end of the day you know we have to get there, and that’s doing the actions… that’s what will determine, what should determine, what judgments people make of Glasgow and what happens. going there. “
I ask the former US secretary of state if he feels any anger at nations and leaders who are unwilling to act.
He says, “I am frustrated with the length and slowness with which, as a world, we have evolved so far.
“People have been put at risk by current practices, and for 30 years we have known how serious it is and yet people move too slowly.
“You know I’m not going to get lost and just try to express anger, I’m going to try to do my best day to day, which I do.
“I consider myself lucky to be able to be in the middle of this fight.
He pauses and adds, slightly jokingly, “Sometimes I can reserve the anger and scream in the dark, but I couldn’t do it publicly.”
:: Subscribe to ClimateCast on Spotify, Apple podcasts, Where Streamer.
I ask him if he sees COP26 as an opportunity for redemption for a generation that has failed to cope with the climate crisis.
He almost bristles.
“I didn’t think of it that way, no.
“We were a generation who walked for civil rights and for human rights, for the environment, for women’s rights, and we made a difference.
“So, you know, I’m not here to apologize.
“I am here to fight for the next step.”
Watch the Daily Climate Show at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on Sky News, the Sky News website and app, YouTube and Twitter.
The show examines how global warming is changing our landscape and highlights solutions to the crisis.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/climate-change-strained-us-china-relations-make-talks-on-cutting-carbon-emissions-more-difficult-john-kerry-admits-12423152
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]