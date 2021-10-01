Prime Minister Imran partially agreed to consult with opposition leader for NAB chairman





ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to complete the process for appointing the president of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) within two weeks, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The federal government has decided to adopt all constitutional and legal options for the appointment of the president of the NAB.

The decisions were taken today at a consultative meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. The session was attended by Farogh Naseem, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mahmood, Fawad Chaudhry, Senator Barrister Ali Zafar, the Attorney General and others.

Law and Justice Minister Farogh Naseem presented constitutional and legal options to Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal ministers regarding the new appointment as head of the NAB and the retention of the current president.

It emerged that Prime Minister Imran Khan partially agreed to consult with the leader of the opposition regarding the names for the post of chairman of the NAB.

The majority of those attending the session suggested that the Prime Minister hold consultations with the Leader of the Opposition regarding the names of the NAB chairman.

Sources told ARY News that current NAB chairman Javed Iqbal will continue in office until the new appointment. Sources added that Javed Iqbal will be considered along with the other names for the NAB presidency.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued guidelines to finalize uncontroversial changes to NAB laws that will raise the reputation of the accountability process.

Sources said a session will be held on Tuesday next week regarding the appointment of the NAB chairman. The Minister of Law and the Attorney General were tasked with finalizing the changes to the NAB laws.

Earlier on September 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to consider a proposal for the extension of the term of the outgoing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) president, Judge (ret’d) Javed Iqbal.

The discussion on the extension and the new appointment of the NAB president was in vain and the session ended without any decision.

It was decided that another meeting would be called in the next few days to discuss the matter again, they said while adding that Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan, the adviser on the matter. Responsibility Shahzad Akbar and others attended the meeting.

They said issues related to the appointment of the NAB chairman and other changes to the NAB law were discussed during the meeting.

