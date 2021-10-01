Trump’s success with Hispanics and other comments





Trump watch: 45s success with Hispanics

In the first of a series based on an interview with President Donald Trump, RealClearPolitics Tom Bevan describes the surprising success of ex-prezs among Hispanic voters. In 2016, Republicans desperate to improve Mitt Romney’s poor performance with this group four years earlier were shocked (as were liberals) by Trump’s harsh language on illegal immigrants during the campaign. Yet he nonetheless won a higher percentage of the Hispanic vote than Romney that year. And in 2020, according to the Pew Research Center, he landed an additional 10 percentage points from that group. Trump says Hispanics knew better the border was important. They don’t want people to come and take their jobs, take their homes. How can the GOP keep these gains? Quips 45: Hold on to Donald Trump.

Foreign Office: Meeting the Chinese Challenge

President Biden says he’s not looking for a Cold War with China, but that’s a moot point: The question isn’t whether the United States wants another Cold War, but how it should respond to the one that China is already leading, insist Lianchao Han and Bradley A. Thayer at La Colline. China sees the confrontation as a fight to the death, America being its biggest threat. In such a toxic environment, diplomacy alone cannot solve problems, especially given Beijing’s relentless betrayal. The new AUKUS pact in Australia, UK and US is just the first step. A NATO-inspired Indo-Pacific treaty organization to maintain peace and stability and promote prosperity in the region is key to winning the cold war, and potentially a hot war, with China.

From right: two lessons from Del Rio

The Del Rio migrant camp under the international bridge is here liquidated, the 15,000 illegal migrants, mostly Haitians, who had gathered there, have gone to different futures, notes Todd Bensman in The Federalist. The bulldozers have erased all evidence that something important never happened here. But two main takeaways from Del Rio stand out. The first: the deployment of repatriation flights to countries of origin as a credible threat can be a magic pill to sharply reduce illegal mass immigration. Second: Del Rio revealed a deeply troubled US-Mexico diplomatic relationship. Mexican cooperation is essential to cut off the arrival of migrants and block the main entry points. It’s essential for US border security, but only when the Mexican government cares.

Cultural criticism: The trivialization of evil

The word evil has suffered from high rating inflation in the 21st century, growls Lance Morrow in the Wall Street Journal. Just as every student now has to get an A, so in social media hysteria, the most ordinary pipsqueak can now be flattered with the grand honorific. The word evil has been reduced to a cliché of political abuse. Left-handed and right-handed people throw it out without thinking to label their opposition. Yet you can’t call a bad person unless, like with Hitler, Stalin, Mao, or Pol Pot, the proof is there: body counts. We have lost our appetite for such objective evidence. Instead, if you feel that something or someone is wrong, then why is it?

Pandemic Diary: From Heroes to Zeros

Last year, the first responders were the town’s toast, recalls Spectator World’s Grace Curley. As we watched Tiger King in his tracksuit in our sweatpants, medical workers were on the front lines of the fight, battling a virus the world knew little about. Yet they are now vilified in a drastic new image by the ruling elite: New York Gov. Hochul will call on the National Guard to replace healthcare workers who missed the vax deadline. It creates a nightmare for hospitals just to make a point. Many essential workers might refuse a vaccine if they already have antibodies from a natural infection. But for policymakers, it’s about submission, not medicine, science, or health, and so first responders turned into second-class citizens in a minute in New York City.

Compiled by the Editorial Board of The Post

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/10/01/trumps-success-with-hispanics-and-other-commentary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos