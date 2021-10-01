PM Modi invites investors, says India is a land of opportunity









ANI |

Update: 01 Oct 2021 21:58 IS

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Calling India a “land of opportunity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday that there is an opportunity to discover and progress as it offers a maximum growth.

Delivering a message virtually at the Expo, Prime Minister Modi said India today is one of the most open countries in the world.

“Open to learning, open to prospects, open to innovation, open to investment. This is why I invite you to come and invest in our nation, ”he declared.

The Prime Minister invited the population to explore business and investment opportunities in India.

“Whether in the arts or business, industry or academia. There is an opportunity to discover, an opportunity for partnership, an opportunity to progress. Come to India and explore these opportunities,” said he declared.

The prime minister also called the Dubai Expo a historic event and said it would go a long way in strengthening India’s relations with the UAE.

“This is a historic exhibition. It is the first to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. India is participating with one of the largest pavilions in this exhibition. I am sure that the Expo will go far, in strengthening our deep and historic relations with the United Arab Emirates, ”he said.

Introducing India as an investment destination, PM Modi said that India also offers you maximum growth. “Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be part of our growth story,” he said.

He said India is a mine of talent. “Our country is making a lot of progress in the world of technology, research and innovation. Our economic growth is fueled by a combination of traditional industries and start-ups, ”he added.

“Let’s make the world a much better place to live with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” Prime Minister Modi said. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/others/dubai-expo-2020-pm-modi-invites-investors-says-india-land-of-opportunities20211001212137/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos