Rs 25 billion increase programs underway in Charsadda: Mahmood





PESHAWAR, October 01 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said on Friday that work was underway on a number of development projects worth Rs. 25 billion in Charsadda district as more development projects of Rs. 1 billion each in all constituencies of the district would be launched soon.

Addressing a public meeting in Wali Bagh, Charsadda district, he said that the reorganization of the Charsadda district headquarters hospital would also be initiated to strengthen its capacity and improve health care facilities for the population in the region. local level.

On this occasion, an influential politician Ameer Zaib Khan announced his membership in Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf.

The chief minister said the current wave of inflation in the country was due to the ill-conceived economic policies of previous leaders as the current government under Prime Minister Imran Khan took serious steps to control inflation.

Denigrating the former rulers of the province, he said the so-called leaders of the Pakhtoons wielded power for much of the time in the province but had done nothing for the welfare of his people, adding that the chief of Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf and Prime Minister Imran Khan are working and planning to secure the future of the new generation.

He called the Sehat Card Scheme a flagship and pro-poor initiative of the PTI government and said that under the program, one hundred percent of the province’s population received free health care facilities and added that expensive treatments and procedures like liver and kidney transplants were also covered by the Sehat card program.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government recently launched the Kissan Card Scheme to help elders across the province provide them with seeds, pesticides and fertilizers at subsidized rates.

He said the education card and food card program will also be launched in the near future and added that an amount of Rs. In the current budget $ 10 billion has been allocated for food card programs. under which a free monthly ration would be provided to needy families in the province.

The chief minister also announced the establishment of a medical faculty in the district of charsadda.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the widening of Rajjar Takht Bhai Road and the installation of Hockey Turf was completed at a cost of Rs. 8.1 million in one year.

The 14 km long Rajjar Takht Bhai road widening and rehabilitation project would be completed at a cost of Rs. 1.49 billion by June 2022.

Earlier, speaking to the media at the inauguration of Hockey Turf at the sports stadium, the chief minister said the outgoing provincial government, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, was taking results-oriented measures to promote hockey and other sports at the raw root level. .

He said there were only two hockey lawns in the province before the PTI government as the PTI government completed the installation of four hockey lawns, work is underway to install six more hockey lawns while three other hockey lawns will be installed in the province.

Mahmood Khan said that previously there were only 69 sports fields available in the province while the PTI government created another 110 playing fields in the province.

He said the provincial government was going to organize a hockey league and a school cricket championship to revive these sports from the raw root level. Members of the provincial cabinet Fazal Shakoor Khan, Arif Ahmadzai, MP Fazal Muhammad Khan and other elected charsadda on the occasion.

