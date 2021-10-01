Jailed sailor Stuart Scheller demands Trump out of his case





Jailed sailor Stuart Scheller has called on the Trumps to stop helping in his case, saying he would rather stay in jail than receive help from the former president.

Lt. Col. Scheller was thrown into a military prison without charge after defying orders to stop posting on social media, instead continuing to openly criticize the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal of US troops, citizens and government officials. allies of Afghanistan, which killed 13 Americans.

But while Lt. Col. Scheller wants no association with the Trump family, supporters of Donald Trump have helped raise more than $ 1.82 million for Mr. Scheller, who has sought to distance himself from Mr. Trump and his family this weekend.

President Trump. Everyone told me to kiss the ring because of your following and your power. I refuse. Although I respect your positions on foreign policy, I hate the way you have divided the country. I don’t need or want your help, Mr Scheller wrote on Facebook over the weekend.

Mr Scheller was taken into police custody Monday and remains in remand at Camp Lejeune NC until at least next week as the Marine Corps reviews charges of violating a gag order.

Mr Scheller rose to prominence at the national level after publicly criticizing the withdrawal from Afghanistan and calling on his supporters to follow him in bringing down the whole fucking system.

He was fired on Aug. 27, but has continued to hold U.S. military leaders to account, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, and announced his intention to blame the Chief of the US Central Command, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr, of dereliction. of duty.

Mr Schellers’ support since its IPO in August has only grown since he was fired in August and taken into custody on September 27.

More than two dozen members of Congress have formally written to the commander of the United States Marine Corps, General Berger, to release Mr. Scheller. He was signed by Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Madison Cawthorn and Thomas Massie, among others.

Mr Trump himself issued a press release citing a report on Mr Scheller, and Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that it was a shame he was fired for seeking accountability for fatal errors while awakened generals could troll and pontificate on white rage.

Mr Scheller apparently did not appreciate the support of the Trump family, saying on Facebook that the time is up for the former president’s generation.

Tell your son to stop tweeting about me. Your whole family does not know anything about US or our sacrifices. I could never work with you. I’d rather stay in jail and be released with dishonor than compromise in my beliefs, he wrote.

Despite Mr. Schellers’ contempt for Mr. Trump as a leader, supporters of the former president have continued to donate to his cause. A donor who wrote on the fundraising page suggested that Mr Scheller was wrong to say the former president had divided the country.

Our country is divided because half of its citizens believe themselves to be completely different from the other half, not because of President Trump. He just gave us the courage to speak up, Britt wrote. That being said, I totally support 100% and agree with what you have done.

After the sharp reaction from his anti-Trump Facebook pose, Mr. Scheller clarified his opinion the next day, saying he was not asking MAGA supporters to agree with his point of view.

No, President Trump has not divided the country. But President Trump, IMHO, is unable to bring us together, he wrote.

Has he exposed corruption to the DOJ, the media and other places yes. Was he the right person to expose the corruption at that point perhaps. Is he honest, responsible and full of integrity?

His parents Cathy and Stuart Scheller Snr appeared on Fox News programs with Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham this week to gain support for their son and raise money for his legal battle.

They were asking people to support her family by going to Pipe Hitters Foundation.org, Ms. Scheller said. Her family is in desperate need of funding to survive.

Mr Scheller Snr, meanwhile, added that his son would not be in jail today if Mr Trump was still president.

We wouldn’t have had the botched exit under President Trump, in my opinion, and so I don’t think Stu would have done what he did, and if we had been at this point President Trump would have stepped in. if the generals had no hand.

Much of the $ 1.8 million raised so far has come from small donors, with the average contribution amount being around $ 78 per person.

Among these was $ 52.23 from Joseph Soto, who said it was a travesty to imprison a real hero, and that he can’t wait to see Mr. Scheller on the Trump ticket soon!

Jane Wilcox donated $ 104.15 and considered Mr. Trump presenting a Medal of Honor around Mr. Schellers in the near future.

Andre Williams donated $ 52.23, claiming Mr. Scheller opposed the Democrats’ plan to destroy America, just like Mr. Trump.

Tonya Eastman donated $ 104.15, claiming Mr. Trump would help recover Mr. Schellers’ pension.

Shari Hastings donated $ 104.15 and said THAT WOULD NOT HAPPEN IF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WAS NOT STOLEN FROM THE LAST ELECTION.

