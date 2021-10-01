President Joko Widodo calls DPD RI a symbol of national unity and unity

Jakarta, INDONEWS.ID – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called the DPD RI a symbol of national unity and integrity.

President Jokowi also felt that the DPD RI had a very important and strategic position and contribution in the life of the nation and the state.

“The DPD RI is the representative of a pluralistic nation, as a channel for the aspirations of various voices scattered in various corners of the country, as well as the main node of a strong national unity and integrity,” said President Jokowi virtually during the DPD RI 17th anniversary, Friday (01/01 / 01.10 / 2021).

Therefore, he called on the DPD RI and other state institutions to improve their existence. In addition, the hopes and expectations of people across the country are getting higher and higher.

“It requires a rapid institutional response,” he said.

However, the president recalled that new means are needed to cope with the rapidly evolving situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The current extraordinary situation demands that our constitutional system and our government function quickly, reactively and flexibly, without compromising checks and balances,” he stressed.

The president also asked the DPD RI to continue to develop innovative working methods, to participate in encouraging local governments to transform themselves, to work in new ways, to make inroads, in order to be able to provide a maximum of services to accelerate the well-being of people.

However, the president recalled that developing Indonesia means building all corners of the country, including border areas and isolated and remote areas.

“No one should be left behind. All people have the same right to obtain state services to access education, health and decent work,” he said.

The former governor of DKI Jakarta did not forget to wish a happy birthday to the president, the leaders and all the members of the DPD RI.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the DPD RI, AA LaNyalla Mahmud Mattalitti, said that although the institution he heads is young, the work of the DPD RI cannot be underestimated.

“The age of 17 can indeed be called a young age. But we must remember the Rengasdengklok incident on August 16, 1945. Where young people became the driving force, kidnapping Soekarno-Hatta to immediately proclaim the independence of Indonesia, ”he said.

According to LaNyalla, this is one of the historical proof that a young age can make a big contribution to this nation as well.

LaNyalla also explained the momentum of the 17th anniversary, making the DPD more solid and maximum in its work for the interests of the region and Indonesia.

“The DPD RI will work harder and think strategically and take steps outside the box to accelerate the achievement of the essential goal of the birth of this nation, which is social justice for all Indonesians”, a- he declared.

The president of the commission for the 17th anniversary of the DPD RI, Sylviana Murni, explained that the theme for this year was “DPD RI goes up and forward with the regions”.

To rise has meaning in the class of verbs or verbs, so that to rise can express an action, existence, experience, or other dynamic meaning. According to the Great Indonesian Dictionary, the meaning of the word to get up is to wake up (to sleep, to sit down) and then to get up.

“So the meaning of the word ‘Rise and move forward together with the regions’ illustrates the spirit that the DPD RI can no longer sleep or sit down, but the DPD RI must get up and run fast and move forward with the regions, for the well-being of the region within the framework of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. It is very relevant if the DPD RI continually echoes the motto of the DPD RI from the Regions to Indonesia, ”he said. *