Is China still investable? Yes, but it takes a new approach

A common prosperity agenda that seeks to reduce income inequality could turn out to be a very good thing for the citizens of the People’s Republic of China, but Western investors in Chinese stocks could be forgiven for seeing it as a very bad thing. thing for them.

As a group, Chinese stocks have not performed well for months now, as the country grapples with slowing economic growth and lingering fears of a COVID-19 resurgence. And since the summer, when President Xi Jinping rejuvenated the idea of ​​common prosperity to fight income inequalities that have risen sharply since the early 1980s, according to the World Inequality Database, market declines have not fact that continue and are exacerbated by concerns about the China Evergrande group. , one of the biggest real estate developers in China that looks set to default without a government-sponsored restructuring in the coming days.

For investors, China’s push for common prosperity may raise the specter of a sweeping redistribution of wealth or a massive withdrawal from the hybrid capitalism that has defined the country’s remarkable economic growth since the early 1980s. twenty. Some observers, fearing the worst, have even suggested that Chinese stocks are not investable. Still, such concerns could be premature. While the importance of China’s policy change should not be underestimated, it should not be misunderstood either. And in the longer term, investors may continue to find opportunities in Xis China if they can recalibrate both their expectations and their strategies.

Common prosperity has been a part of the Chinese Communist Party’s lexicon since at least the 1950s, and Xi undertook not only its resuscitation as a Party-endorsed phrase, but also its formalization as a policy. At its core, it tackles growing income inequality by focusing on what party officials see as the three big pressures on life in China: property, health care and education. While these pressures are no different from the pressures people in developed countries face today, Beijing has been regulating the first two of them for many years, but education reform has been the missing link. At the end of July, various news organizations reported on the government crackdown on private education, a privileged sector of investors and a $ 120 billion industry in China, according to a recent Reuters article by effectively transforming existing tutoring companies. in non-profit organizations and no longer. issuance of licenses. The aim is to reduce the financial burden on parents and the additional workload for children, in the hope that this will help reverse the demographic decline.

The explicit goals of common prosperity, however, align with other policy changes in recent months. Among them we are seeing greater regulation of platform companies operating in the digital economy, which for many years had been allowed to grow and gain momentum, attracting large capital commitments. Today, however, they face intense regulation that limits their reach and in some cases disrupts their business models. (The seeds for greater oversight were sown last October, when Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was forced to cancel the initial public offering of its subsidiary Ant Group; in fact, what we are seeing now is that is catch-up regulation.) The Chinese government is committed to far-reaching reforms with a strong emphasis on antitrust enforcement. She wants to set legal frameworks for the digital economy, fintech, artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing. More details will come when Beijing unveils its data security law, its cybersecurity review (which would establish a government veto over foreign listings) and its personal protection law, which will regulate how companies collect and use the data. Even so, these laws are already having a profound impact on China’s digital landscape and its former high-tech upstarts.

Xi also pledged to reform Chinese companies to put more emphasis on stakeholder concerns and less on shareholder demands. Ultimately, the crackdown is about imposing tighter Party control over the country’s major businesses, aligning the private sector with the government’s political and social goals. As part of the new governance paradigm, China appears to be trying to curb the rise of business and rebalance the economy in favor of work, which could translate into lower profits for private companies in the long run.

So, given all this, is China still investable? The short answer is yes. In fact, the ultimate intention of Chinese policymakers is the long-term sustainability of China’s economic and social development, as well as a better allocation of resources and capital in the pursuit of relative equality. Yet while the roadmap is clear, the journey may not be easy for investors. To successfully navigate China’s changing landscape, it may become essential to focus on sectors that are aligned with China’s political priorities, including, for example, those related to decarbonization and localization of the world. economy, but also consistent with global industry trends and led by competitive business champions. Most importantly, it may be appropriate to focus on quality companies that generate high returns and have the stability to weather times of volatility and economic downturn. Wuxi Biologics Inc., a Shanghai-based pharmaceutical company and appliance maker Haier Smart Home Co Ltd are two examples of companies that can match that bill.

Even if investors apply such criteria, headwinds may still exist for stocks, at least in the short term. Credit conditions in China are too strict; investors might choose to wait until there are significant signs of easing. Of course, Evergrandes pending the debt crisis should not be ignored. While a managed restructuring seems likely, it is still unclear whether other developers are in similar danger and contagion is enveloping other sectors, threatening economic and social stability. Investors may also want to see real progress in the ongoing dispute over offshore audits between the United States and China, as well as a clear view of when the regulatory reset will be completed. Finally, the impending end of the Phase 1 trade agreement between the United States and China at the end of the year could mark the start of a new trade dispute.

Over the longer term, however, these factors do not negate the potential of the world’s second-largest economy for Western investors. Xis shouldn’t be focusing on common prosperity again, either. Importantly, Beijing is tackling the same social and economic stress points as Western democracies, but in its own way. While lawsuits and new laws will take years to bring about change in the West, China can and will accomplish reforms through a government decree. Westerners may not like this very much, but that doesn’t mean the opportunities will evaporate. Investors will only have to work harder and focus more to find them.

Regina Chi is Vice-President and Portfolio Manager at Placements AGF Inc.

AGF owns shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Wuxi Biologics Inc. and Haier Smart Home Co Ltd.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of AGF, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliates, funds or investment strategies. References to specific securities should not be construed as investment advice or recommendations.