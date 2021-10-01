Pancasila Sanctity Day Moment of reflection on the nation’s values: Minister





Pancasila students are the ones who will pursue the sustainable and equitable development of Indonesia in the future. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Pancasila Holiness Day should spark a reflection on the issues that have contributed and the efforts that need to be undertaken to make Indonesia a resilient nation now and in the future, said the education Minister. “Thinking about the values ​​of Pancasila today is a good start to unite our aspirations and our steps forward,” Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Anwar Makarim said on Friday, in a written statement. He stressed that sustainable development that aligns with the potential of natural and human resources is important. Therefore, the commemoration of Pancasila Day is the right time to craft a new balance that promotes the progress of all community groups and prioritizes nature conservation, Makarim said. Related News: BPIP Confirms 15 Pancasila Textbooks Awaiting Green Light From President “In this case, Pancasila will serve as a starting point and a goal for the development of the nation,” he added. Makarim asserted that the awakening and development of the nation will be determined by the freedom Indonesian children enjoy to develop their potential. “In accordance with their capacities and their vocations. This is our starting point,” he remarked. Related News: Character Building Eradicates Major Sins in Schools: Minister Makarim “The freedom to learn, work and express culture can give birth to a generation of students who live with the values ​​of Pancasila, such as lifelong learners who believe in Almighty God and are noble, live in global diversity, collaborate with each other while being independent and creative, as well as thinking critically, ”he added. “The students of Pancasila are the ones who will pursue the sustainable and equitable development of Indonesia in the future,” said Makarim. Related News: Pancasila Values ​​Should Guide Government Policy: Ministry The Pancasila Sanctity Day ceremony in 2021 was led by the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), as the ceremonies inspector. The ceremony took place under the theme “Tough Indonesia Based on Pancasila”. Chairman of the Council of Regional Representatives, La Nyalla Mattalitti read the text Pancasila, Chairman of the People’s Consultative Assembly, Bambang Soesatyo, read the Indonesian Constitution of 1945, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Puan Maharani, read The Commitment, and The Minister of Religion, Yaqut Chollil Qoumas, led the ceremonial prayer. Related News: The Indonesian Market Only To Boost National Economic Growth: Thohir Related News: Indonesia To Attract Investors Through Dubai Expo: Ministry of Commerce

