Bookmaker warns Ron DeSantis 2024 support “is starting to dry up”





Gov. Ron DeSantiskeeps says he doesn’t want to be president. Bettors are starting to believe it.

DeSantis continues to struggle in Donald Trump’s shadow over 2024 considerations, with more bad news on that front on Friday.

BoyleSports, one of the bettors ready to lay the odds for future presidential markets, warns that DeSantis support is “starting to dry up.”

Meanwhile, bettors have MAGA in mind. According to Boyle, Trump has reached parity with President Joe Biden in terms of overall ratings.

“It’s all the one-way traffic in the bet for 2024 and its Donald Trump that is on the rise after a string of media appearances. We have already been forced to make him a common favorite at 7/2 to 5/1 and he is not far from being the Republican candidate for the election, ”a BoyleSports spokesperson said.

DeSantis, on the other hand, looks more like the leader of the second level.

“The Florida governor has been reduced to 9/2 from 7/2 to be the Republican nominee in 2024, but is still more likely than Nikki Haley (8/1) and Mike Pence (10/1),” BoyleSports noted . .

At least one recent national survey of registered voters suggests that Pence is receiving a more serious look from potential voters in 2024 than it was a few months ago. In an area without Trump, Pence was the choice of 32% of registered voters polled, a dozen points ahead of DeSantis in that poll.

It wasn’t all losses for DeSantis, the man supporters call “America’s Governor.” Another bettor hailed the end of DeSantis’ “downward trend” in re-election odds at the end of last month.

DeSantis’ chances of re-election were on a downward trend throughout the summer, with his odds dropping from 1/5 in June to 1/3 in August, a spokesperson for US-Bookies said. Meanwhile, Representative Charlie Cristand (Agriculture Commissioner) Nikki Fried was improving in the odds markets, indicating the race was getting tighter.

For his part, DeSantis continues to say that he is running for re-election and that presidential speculation is “nonsense.”

All speculation about me is purely fabricated, he said in early September.

There are a lot of huge issues. His way down the road. It’s not something I’m anticipating, DeSantis said during the second half hour of the Sean Hannitys show earlier this week.

