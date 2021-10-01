TTP announces ceasefire in South Waziristan after Prime Minister Imran confirms peace talks in Afghanistan





The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned formation, announced on Friday the cessation of hostilities between its South Waziristan fighters and the army.

The banned group in a statement said all fighters in the region have been urged to observe a ceasefire until October 20.

The TTP said its leaders were engaged in what it called “secret talks”, without giving further details.

The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan told a foreign news channel that the Pakistani government is currently in talks with some TTP factions to find grounds for reconciliation.

The Prime Minister, in an interview with Ali Mustafa of TRT World in Islamabad, said: “I think some of the Pakistani Taliban groups really want to talk to our government. You know, for a little bit of peace, for a little bit of reconciliation. “

When asked to confirm whether talks between Pakistan and the TTP were underway, Prime Minister Khan said talks were underway “with some of them”.

He said the Afghan Taliban are “helping” in the process, in the sense that the talks are taking place in Afghanistan.

If the TTP disarmament talks are successful, he said, the government will forgive them and they will become normal citizens.

Stressing that he was hoping for some sort of deal with the TTP, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t believe in military solutions. I am anti-military solutions. So I still believe that … political dialogue is the way to go, which I always believed was the case in Afghanistan with the United States. “

Prime Minister Khan said he had always believed that a non-military solution was the only way to deal with the Afghan conflict.

Prime Minister Imran Khan told the TRT that his government was in talks with some TTP groups, adding that the talks were taking place in Afghanistan.

And then we forgive them (TTP) and they become normal citizens, once they lay down their arms, the prime minister said. pic.twitter.com/L2nCK4Rvby

– Benazir Shah (@Benazir_Shah) October 1, 2021

In mid-September, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government would be “open to granting” pardon to members of the banned TTP if they ended their terrorist activities and surrendered to government orders.

Speaking to The Independent, the foreign minister expressed concern over the release of TTP militants from Afghan prisons following the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

“If these guys come and start causing trouble for us here, it will affect innocent lives and we don’t want to,” Qureshi said, referring to the TTP.

He said: “If [the TTP] are ready to mend the barriers and not do themselves justice and not get involved in terrorist activities and they submit and surrender to the orders of the government and the Constitution of Pakistan, we are even open to grant them a Grace. “

“But as long as they don’t come and start carrying out terrorist activities [in Pakistan]. This is our concern, ”he stressed.

