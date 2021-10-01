Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches second phase of Swachh Bharat mission | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the second phases of the Swachh Bharat Flagship Mission and the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation or AMRUT, saying the programs aim to make Indian cities completely waste and water free and to ensure that no sewer pipes flow into rivers.
In his speech, the Prime Minister mentioned that India has come a long way from processing just 20% of its daily waste before 2014 to around 70% today, but added that 100% of waste would be treated to create wealth from the waste and improve standards. of life. The total expenditure for the two projects was approximately 4.4 lakh crores.
We have to remember that maintaining cleanliness is not just for a day, fortnight, year or a few people, it is a mega campaign for every day, every fortnight, every year, for all and a program continuous from one generation to the next, the Prime Minister said.
In its second phase, Swachh Bharat will focus on bulletproof waste management while AMRUT will focus on improving sewer and septic tank management and water security for all Indian cities. In the second phase, all statutory cities will become at least ODF + and all cities with less than 1 lakh inhabitants will be ODF ++, in accordance with the sanitation protocols set by the Ministry of Urban Development.
Amrut 2.0 will extend coverage from 500 cities in the first phase to 4,700 towns and villages and provide tap water connections to 26.8 million urban households. The Swachh Bharat mission will focus on the completion of liquid waste management in cities with less than 100,000 inhabitants and the process of removing all old landfills.
The government said 4,798 municipal bodies have already signed a memorandum of understanding with the Center.
In addition, approximately 350,000 individual, community and public toilets will be built.
Modi, who was personally interested in making the Swachh Bharat mission a success, said: If we look at seven years before 2014, only 1.25 lakh crore has been allocated for urban development. Under our government, we have allocated almost 4 lakh crore for urban development. This investment was made in cleanliness, waste management and new wastewater treatment plants,
Modi dedicated the projects to a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, whose 152nd birthday will be celebrated on Saturday, and said: The trip of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the AMRUT mission has instilled pride in every compatriot. proud. He praised the missions to encapsulate the respect, dignity, ambition of peoples and unparalleled love for the homeland.
The prime minister said the toilets have brought about social change. Previously, many women could not go to work and many girls chose not to go to school when there was no toilet, he added, noting that not only personal hygiene but also the social hygiene had also changed, highlighting the example of Indian railways.
Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kaushal Kishore, Bishweswar Tudu and State Ministers were present on the occasion.
Modi also pointed out that the venue, the Ambedkar International Center, is growing in importance as Babasaheb believes in urban development as a great way to remove inequalities.
Many people from the villages come to the cities with the desire for a better life. They find a job but their standard of living remains in a difficult situation even compared to their life in the villages. It is like a double risk of staying away from home, and after that of remaining in such a difficult situation, added the Prime Minister.
He once again relied on people’s participation to ensure the success of the programs and said, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas is essential for the next phase of cleansing.
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-launches-second-phase-of-swachh-bharat-mission-amrut-101633115618561-amp.html
