Chinese government crackdown on online gaming, with TikTok saying technology has an outsized influence on society

During a recent school vacation in Shanghai, 11-year-old friends Logan Cui and Tylor Wang spent an afternoon on an iPad indulging in their favorite hobby, video games.

They were so immersed in PUBG, a battle royal-style shooter, they could barely take their eyes off the screen.

All of our classmates play online games, Wang said as Cui took his turn. And between classes, that’s all we talk about.

Screen time is hard to come by, however. After school and on weekends, Wang’s parents keep him busy with homework, sports, and English lessons. But now there is a new government repression it means that even sneaking online to play games is getting harder and harder for kids.

We can only play online for three hours a week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Wang said. And we have to log in with our real name.

It’s the toughest restriction yet for the gaming industry as Chinese regulators continue to crack down on the tech industry.

Minors in China can only play between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and holidays, according to a notice that came into effect last month by the National Press and Publications Administration.

This three-hour limit is lower than a previous restriction set in 2019 that allowed minors to play games for 1.5 hours a day and three hours on public holidays.

The new regulations affect some of China’s biggest tech companies, including gaming giant Tencent, whose online multiplayer game Honor of Kings is hugely popular around the world, as well as gaming company NetEase.

The restrictions on gaming are part of an ongoing crackdown on tech companies, as tech companies, many of which provide ubiquitous messaging, payment and gaming services, could have a disproportionate influence on society.

In recent months, Chinese authorities have targeted e-commerce and online education and put in place new regulations to tackle anti-competitive behavior after years of rapid growth in the tech sector.

Authorities last month banned companies that tutor basic school subjects from making a profit, wiping out billions in market value for online education companies such as TAL Education and Gaotu Techedu.

Limits for kids who play online games and watch videos on TikTok were also announced.

Ernan Cui, economist at Gavekal Dragonomics in Beijing, said the new regulations are the government’s way of showing that it is protecting the country’s future workforce.

We have seen very intense policies in many sectors to protect young people from bad influence, whether it be on online games or videos or as celebrities who set young people bad examples, she said.

Even the culture of celebrity fans has brought new government control. Chinese fans have been known to buy billboard ads in places like Times Square in New York City to promote their favorite stars. The government has expressed concern that young people are spending too much time and money on such entertainment.

The Chinese government has taken a series of measures in recent days to curb celebrity worship and fan clubs, as officials fear the relentless quest for online attention is poisoning the minds of the country’s youth. The New York Times said in a recent report.

Tang Yuan, 18, is a telemarketer in Hangzhou City. She is a fan of Wang Yuan, a singer of the Chinese top boy band TFBoys. Her social media username is Going with Wang Yuan to the Beach.

Some fans are really crazy, Tang said. The government, of course, must control this problem.

But she added that she didn’t think her idol would feel the heat. He is on the right side of the government, she said.

Bo Zhuang, an economist at Loomis Sayles in Singapore, said it was all part of the plan to make China less dependent on the United States.

Beijing, he said, wants Chinese companies to move away from soft technologies like social apps and devote their energy to activities like semiconductor and microchip manufacturing.

It’s all part of the long-term strategy to ensure that China is a future leading manufacturing power, he said. Cracking down Alibaba, Tencent, Didi, it’s all part of the strategy to supplant the United States, or at least to be on par with the United States. “

The government also wants better access to the massive amounts of data that tech companies collect from their users. China’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy, for example, has relied on contact tracing that comes from user data from social media apps.

It is increasingly clear that the Chinese government wants to take control, let internet companies share this data and help the government improve their governance, Ernan said.

All of these crackdowns come ahead of the Chinese Communist Party congress next fall. Many expect Xi Jinping to get a third term at the head of the Party.

Economist Bo Zhuang said that all of these regulatory measures are part of Xis’ strategy to be considered successful.

Xi Jinping must restore his socialist imprint on this Chinese political system. All of these measures are part of his so-called election campaign that we might call or socialist push. He needs a reason to strengthen his legitimacy to pursue his third term.

Dali Yang, of the University of Chicago, said everyone wants to be seen as doing their part.

Bureaucrats in China have become very risk averse, especially with all of the very violent crackdowns on corruption, he said. It is very important to be seen as following President Xi’s leadership and to get things done. You don’t just do something, you want to do it with a bang.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.