Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will vote for the bill if Trump returns to the White House





Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday night mocked the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill Democrats are trying to push through the House this week, saying she would vote for it. if former President Donald Trump were fired to the White House and the November election. has been decertified.

The infrastructure bill would provide $ 550 billion in new spending in various areas, including high-speed Internet access, road and bridge development, as well as airport projects and Amtrak passenger rail service. But progressives have vowed to oppose the measure until they see a sweeping bill that funds paid family leave, universal preschool, Medicare expansion and measures. strong in the fight against climate change.

A decisive vote was due to take place on Thursday on the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Said it would be pushed back to Friday, leaving more than time for Democrats to reach agreement on a broad social safety net and climate change that the Liberals would agree to.

Pelosi left the Capitol in the wee hours of Friday morning, as she led last-minute negotiations with Democrats and Progressives on the bill. She had spent much of Thursday insisting that she bring the bill upstairs to the House that day.

In a tweet Thursday night, Representative Greene ridiculed the bill. She said she would vote for, but only under certain conditions, including Trump’s return to the White House. She also called for the sacking of White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci and an investigation of Minnesota congressman Ilhan Omar.

“Okay, everyone’s doing business tonight,” Green tweeted. “Here is my offer to the President. I will vote YES if you… 1. Decertify the election 2. Trump back in the WH 3. Fire Fauci 4. Kick Maxine 5. Investigate Ilhan 6. Build the wall – shut the border 7. End the mask / vaccine mandates. Agreement? “

The $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill was negotiated over the summer by a bipartisan group of senators and the White House. The Senate approved the legislation in August, with 19 GOP senators joining Democrats in voting for it.

Democrats are also trying to pass a broader $ 3.5 trillion bill to extend the social safety net, with legislation covering a wide range of issues, including climate change, energy, families, l immigration, taxes and welfare.

Greene has repeatedly criticized the Democrats’ spending plans.

On September 28, she claimed to have read the 3,000-page spending bill and alleged that it allocated $ 25 million each to support desert fish, freshwater mussels, butterflies and endangered plants in Hawaii.

The government nearly faced a shutdown at the end of this week as legislation on how to maintain government funding until December 3 was not passed in the Senate. With just a few hours to spare, President Joe Biden has signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and the risk of a potentially catastrophic default.

