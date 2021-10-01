Pigai denies racist statements for Jokowi and Ganjar





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Former National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) commissioner Natalius Pigai has denied allegations that he transmitted messages of racism to President Joko Widodo and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo. Pigai said he did not intend to take racist actions against the Javanese. He said he only mentioned the regional origins of Jokowi and Ganjar. “There is no comma there. If (I call it),“ Central Java, Jokowi and Ganjar Pranowo, ”now these are just three different variables. Two are subject to the individual, one is prone to the island, ”Pigai said when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Friday (1/10). Pigai said he posted the post to criticize Indonesia’s political system. According to him, the current system creates an inequality of opportunity in politics. He said that until now, the head of state has always been from the Javanese tribe. He also mentioned that 28 forward cabinet ministers of Indonesia were also from Java. Pigai said there were people who deliberately raised the issue of racism. He stressed that he did not intend to convey racist phrases bearing the names of Jokowi and Ganjar. [Gambas:Instagram] “Nothing. His name is fanatic supporters, it is normal to develop such questions. (The writing) is more about democratic change, which I have been fighting for a long time,” he said. Previously, Pigai uploaded a video of Ganjar Pranowo’s visit to Papua. In the video, Ganjar states that typical Papuan food is delicious. Pigai wrote to not trust Ganjar and Jokowi. Pigai also mentioned the murder of the Papuan people. “Don’t trust the central Javanese Jokowi, Ganjar. They stole our wealth, after which they killed the Papuan people, they even trampled the pride of the Papuan nation with humble words, racism, monkeys and garbage “Pigai wrote in his Instagram account @natalius_pigai on Friday (1/10). (dhf / ugo)



