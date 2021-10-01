TTP announces suspension of hostilities in South Waziristan





Reuters file photo showing Tehreek-e-Taliban TTP activists announcing a ceasefire in South Waziristan until October 20. The statement said the leaders are in “secret talks” without further details. The announcement follows Prime Minister Imran Khan declaring that the government is in talks with “certain” TTP groups.

A cessation of hostilities between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan fighters in South Waziristan and the military was announced by the outlaw group in a statement Friday evening.

Our leaders have called on all fighters to observe a ceasefire from today until October 20, according to the TTP statement.

The TTP said their leaders are engaged in “secret talks” without further development.

The news comes just after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced earlier today that the government was in talks with “some” TTP groups over disarmament.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, speaking to TRT Worlds Ali Mustafa in Islamabad, said: “I think some Pakistani Taliban groups really want to talk to our government. You know, for a little peace, for some reconciliation.”

When asked to confirm whether Pakistan was indeed in talks with the TTP, the prime minister said talks were underway “with some of them”.

He said the Afghan Taliban are “helping” in the sense that the talks are taking place in Afghanistan.

The prime minister said that these disarmament talks, if successful, will lead the government to “forgive” them, “and then they [will] become normal citizens “.

The government’s announcement met with stiff resistance and outrage from the opposition.

The PPP calls for a parliamentary session

In response to the prime minister’s comments, PPP called for a parliamentary session on the issue, saying the prime minister’s statement was “extremely sensitive”.

PPP secretary general Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said in a statement that the prime minister’s statement amounted to “putting salt in the wounds” of those affected by terrorism.

The PPP leader noted that the government had bypassed parliament regarding the opening of talks with the banned outfit. “A parliamentary session should be called, and the [members] put in confidence. “

“By such steps, [such as granting the TTP clemency], the government will slander Pakistan to the world, ”he said.

Sherry Rehman of the PPP was incredulous at the idea of ​​granting the TTP amnesty. “Has he asked Parliament what we think about it? And has he heard the response from the TTP,” she asked.

“Is the nation ready to forget the APS attack? “

Former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar said talks are only successful when both sides agree.

She said that a few days ago when the foreign minister spoke about Pakistan ready to grant clemency, the other side responded by saying that it is he who begs for forgiveness who has done wrongdoing.

Khar said there are very few countries where the military conducts operations on its own territory, and Pakistan was forced to get to this point because such prohibited outfits left it with no choice.

Khar regretted that the prime minister did not trust the nation.

“The Prime Minister said in his interview that as a politician he believes in dialogue,” she noted.

She asked why the talks were not taking place in Pakistan and why it had not been mentioned in parliament.

“Is the nation ready to forget the APS attack? she asked further.

Khar then asked if “talks” had taken place with the relatives of the victims of the APS attack, and if they had been asked if they were ready to “forgive”.

“How did you take possession of the deed of mercy?” She asked the government.

The PPP leader said that while reconciliation is a good step to take, such moves start at home, in parliament, rather than in an interview with a foreign media.

“Even if the talks go smoothly, the interview will only serve to spoil them; no benefit will come from these statements,” she said.

Acts of Terrorism “Cannot Be Just Cleared”

Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments, Khwaja Asif of the PML-N said he should have put the nation in confidence on this matter, given the bloodshed Pakistan has witnessed at the hands of terrorists.

He said Pakistani army soldiers were martyred in the war on terror and students in public army schools were slaughtered.

“These facts cannot just be whitewashed,” Asif said.

The PML-N leader asked if it was too much to ask all parties to own and run the country together.

He noted that instead, the parties are at perpetual war with each other and “cannot even bear the mention of each other’s names.”

Asif said if Pakistan gets its internal affairs in order and political parties learn to work with each other, then the country “doesn’t need anyone.”

Pakistan will respond ‘positively’ if TTP does

However, this is not the first time that Pakistan has indicated a relaxation of its stance towards the banned group.

In September, speaking to Geo News, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the interim Afghan government had declared the war over and therefore the TTP should review its policies. “Our problem with the TTP is that it has targeted innocent and unarmed citizens.”

The TTP should think about its future, keeping in mind its past actions, Qureshi said, adding: “If the TTP responds positively, Pakistan will too.

“But if they answer negatively, we will deal with them as we have done before.”

The foreign minister said that Pakistan has repeatedly informed ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani of the TTP’s presence in Afghanistan and its involvement in terrorist activities, but that his regime has taken no action against them. .

However, the government in place assured that Afghan soil would not be used against any country, including Pakistan, the foreign minister noted.

The president proposes pardon

Speaking to Foreign Minister, President Arif Alvi said the government might consider pardoning TTP members who were not involved in “criminal activities”, who would disarm themselves and follow the law.

The president, in an interview with DawnNews’ September 11 show “Khabar Se Khabar”, said that the Afghan Taliban “second or third rank leaders” had informed Pakistan that members of the TTP could live. in Afghanistan, but “they must not do anything against Pakistan.”

“Amnesty to terrorist groups insults victims”

In response to the government’s decision to engage with the TTP, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari opposed the “unilateral decision” to offer an “amnesty” to terrorist groups, calling it “Insult to victims of terrorism”.

The PPP chairman, in a Twitter post on September 17, said the move would encourage terrorist groups in Pakistan.

The unilateral decision to offer amnesty to terrorist groups in Pakistan is an insult to the thousands of victims of terrorism, Bilawal wrote.

According to Bilawal, Imrans’ policy of appeasing religious fascism in Pakistan as well as our eastern and western borders will haunt us in [times] to come”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/373480-ttp-announce-suspension-of-hostilities-in-south-waziristan

