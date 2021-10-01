PM Modi assures Punjab CM of rapid resolution of paddy supply









ANI |

Update: 01 Oct 2021 22:46 IS

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India]Oct 1 (NNA): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him of a swift resolution of paddy supply following the Centre’s decision to postpone it to October 10.

Channi, who visited the prime minister at the prime minister’s official residence in New Delhi earlier today, called his inaugural visit after assuming the post of chief minister as a courtesy visit.

According to the statement released by the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO), Channi said the overall outcome of the meeting was quite positive as it took place in a pleasant atmosphere.

Speaking to the media immediately after meeting the Prime Minister, Channi said he briefed Prime Minister Modi on the state of readiness for the supply of paddy across the state, which was due to start from 1 October and has now been delayed due to a directive from the Department of Consumer, Food and Public Distribution. The Chief Minister of Punjab further said that the Prime Minister had informed him that he would soon address this issue in consultation with the Food Ministry on top priority.

Referring to the Kartarpur corridor which has been closed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in recent months, the Chief Minister said he had asked Prime Minister Modi to immediately reopen the corridor because he There is a huge improvement in the Covid situation. He said that this step would go a long way in enabling the faithful to pay homage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Channi also called on Prime Minister Modi to immediately find a permanent solution to the priority demands of the farmers, as this has led to the overall economic downturn in Punjab, which is primarily an agrarian economy.

The CMO said that Channi on stressed the need to immediately resume the process of dialogue with farmers to repeal these agricultural laws and therefore requested the personal intervention of the Prime Minister in this regard.

Seeking the full support and cooperation of the Center to encourage organic farming, the Chief Minister also called on the Prime Minister to help the state promote this environmentally friendly agriculture so as to boost its economy. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/pm-modi-assures-punjab-cm-of-early-resolution-of-paddy-procurement20211001224632 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos