Fawad Chaudhry supports Prime Minister Imran’s position on the normal life of TTP activists





Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday activists associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, who wish to pledge loyalty to the state, should have a chance to lead a normal life.

The federal minister’s statement came after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced earlier today that the government was in talks with some banned TTP groups.

“Peace-loving people who wish to follow the Constitution should be given the opportunity to resume normal life,” Chaudhry said in a video statement.

Fawad Chaudhry said the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is seeking reconciliation with the TTP factions who will lay down their arms under conditions set by the prime minister.

“People who have not been able to honor their pledge of allegiance to Pakistan want to come back to fulfill this pledge,” he said.

“In Balochistan, more than 3,000 disgruntled people have returned to a normal life, who were the prey of Indian plots,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the PTI government was seeking reconciliation with certain banned groups in Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and had started talks with them to start the process.

There are different groups that form the TTP and some of them want to talk to our government for peace. So we are in talks with them. It’s a process of reconciliation, he said speaking to TRT World.

Responding to a question on whether banned TTP groups will lay down their arms, the prime minister said the government expects TTP groups to become normal citizens after being pardoned.

However, the PM also admitted the possibility that the talks may not reach a concrete conclusion. We might not come to some sort of conclusion or settlement at the end, but we are talking, he said.

The prime minister also added that since the talks took place in Afghanistan, the Afghan Taliban have been acting as mediators in the talks between the Pakistani government and the TTP.

Earlier last month, President Arif Alvi said the government might consider amnestying TTP members who had laid down their arms. These sentiments were also echoed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an interview on September 15.

