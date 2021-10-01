Global Natural Gas Crunch Roils Consumers and Industry

Much of the world is suddenly worried about running out of natural gas, and the impact is felt in soaring utility bills, closed factories and growing desperation as winter approaches.

Consumers in Asia, Europe and Latin America still reeling from the pandemic are seeing energy costs skyrocket, driven by natural gas prices which have quadrupled in some regions in recent months, reaching record highs. record levels this week. Manufacturers of chemicals, steel, ceramics and other products that require large amounts of energy see their bottom line and, in some cases, suspend operations.

In South Korea, electricity prices have just increased for the first time since 2013, and small businesses that have struggled for months with tough pandemic rules now fear future price hikes. It is already difficult for small businesses to survive, the Korean Federation of Microenterprises said.

In Brazil, the worst drought in 90 years has depleted hydropower production, forcing power producers to import expensive natural gas. The government raised electricity prices by almost 7% in September, following an increase of almost 8% in July.