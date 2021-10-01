Modis and the Snobbery of the Elite American Tour – The New Indian Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the United States of America and the United Nations last week. He had multiple engagements and spoke many words in Washington and New York. He was in this country after a two-year hiatus, nine months since Donald Trump left. Memories of the victory lap he did with the former president in Houston in 2019, in his pale yellow kurta and a clipper haircut, have now been covered in mixed layers of emotions and ideas. In two years, the Covid pandemic that has taken the world in hand has transformed all peoples and all nations without exception.

The words Modi said this time in the United States sounded different and his stride was cautious. It appeared diplomacy had returned to its traditional quiet quarters without the hugs and hype. Yet there was a certain static to this whole dynamic affair. The establishment media and the liberal commentary as well as the ruling party and the opposition did not budge from the way they approached the tour. They stuck to their prejudices and did not allow new contexts to challenge their well-formed habits.

Establishment circles were just excited that Modi was getting on a plane again. They behaved as in the 1970s and 1980s. It was then that the families at the airfields loudly waved at an uncle who was visiting his home from abroad, until he disappeared into the clouds. . On the other hand, the liberal commentary and the opposition parties, especially Congress, behaved with a sort of smug cynicism and elitist snobbery. They couldn’t spot anything new or correct in the prime minister.

As Modi posted a photo of his papers reading on the plane, they posted photos of their prime ministers performing similar acts decades ago. They wanted readers to decipher who was the more genuine. Then, of course, there’s always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. His photos of tours abroad with his daughter in tow and a swarm of crowds around him resurface and circulate until boredom. Are we supposed to keep admiring the aquiline noses of Nehru and his daughter? For the giant that was Nehru, deploying his photos as they are, as a low-level weapon to wage cheap political battles on social media, is nothing but a fictitious strategy devoid of imagination. They also used the image of Manmohan Singh to contrast Modi’s learning. This, too, violates the self-effacing nature and humility of Singh, who struggled to get to where he did. More importantly, he was a technocratic prime minister, not a political leader. The fact that he was not a political prime minister compromised democracy and gave birth to a Modi is not sufficiently recognized.

Seven years after Modi became Prime Minister, the reaction pattern of what can be called liberal reactionaries (an oxymoron with the sweetest irony) has not changed. Why don’t they understand the simple fact that the more they thwart Modis’ popularity with their elitism, they will only make him more entrenched among the masses? It wasn’t just Modi that Congress dealt with this way. They also treated Morarji Desai, Charan Singh, Chandra Shekhar and HD Deve Gowda in a similar way with derision. These prime ministers were not communal. They fought the good fight for secularism and the rural poor, but then why were they mistreated? One need only read the parliamentary defiance debates against some of these prime ministers to get a sample. As they corrected the English spelling of Modi and his bhakts, they also corrected the language of others and laughed at their accent. They would also have laughed at the stopping delivery of Manmohan Singhs had he not graduated from Oxford and Cambridge.

In his book The Idea of ​​India, Sunil Khilnani begins with a lie. He says HD Deve Gowda was the first Prime Minister to speak neither English nor Hindi. Granted, Gowda didn’t speak Queens’ English. But Khilnani did not know that Gowda had studied in English at Holenarasipura and had passed his engineering exams with a good mark. Would it help to say that Michael Sandal, who teaches at Harvard University, the halo of elites, insightfully wrote about these elitist traits in his recent book The Tyranny of Merit? It is important to wage ideological battles, but they are waged differently. There is something to be learned from the left here. Parliamentary and other debates in which an EMS Namboodiripad, Harkishen Singh Surjeet, AB Bardhan, Somnath Chatterjee, Jyoti Basu, Jyotirmoy Basu, Inderjit Gupta, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat, Subhashini Ali, Pinarayi Vijayan participated or participate among others have a different dignity ring for them.

While there isn’t much to write about Modis’ support teams, there is a classic question for those who come across as the thinking type. When Modi was in the United States and the UN, he spoke about the climate crisis, democracy, global values, science-based learning, rational and progressive thinking versus regressive thinking, and vaccines, among others. He cited Chanakya, MK Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore. He spoke about all of this not in English but in Hindi, a language he masters perfectly. Now, should we welcome and encourage him, whatever contradictions there may be in his national agenda, to embrace a harmonious universalist theme, or should we obsessively tie it to the past? Would encouragement help bridge the gap between walking and talking? Shouldn’t we be happy when he borrows liberal language? Should we make fun of him by asking him why he did not quote MS Golwalkar and Vinayak Savarkar? Suppose Modis was all wrong, but don’t pretenses grow on people?

Sugata Srinivasaraju

Senior journalist and author

