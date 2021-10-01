Four more trucks carrying humanitarian aid arrive in Afghanistan





Four trucks carrying 70 tons of humanitarian aid were handed over to Afghanistan on Friday as Pakistan continues to support the Afghan people to avert the looming humanitarian disaster.

The trucks carrying flour, sugar, rice, oil and pulses were handed over by the Pakistan-Afghanistan Cooperation Forum via the Ghulam Khan border.

On October 1, the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum handed over 70 tonnes of humanitarian aid in 4 trucks to Afghan brothers and sisters in Khost via the Ghulam Khan border crossing point. pic.twitter.com/OWAsFw0zmI

– Pakistan-Afghan Cooperation Forum (@ PakAfgh63303188) October 1, 2021

Ameer de Khost was present to receive assistance from the deputy commissioner of Miranshah.

Besides its own ongoing efforts, Pakistan has also urged the international community to extend humanitarian aid to Afghanistan for the socio-economic development of the war-torn country.

In their multiple interactions with world leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on the world community not to repeat the mistake of abandoning Afghanistan as it would lead to negative consequences of an increase in terrorist incidents and negative effects on neighboring countries. countries.

Earlier this month, Pakistan delivered another relief shipment to Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan.

“These goods were delivered by our Consul General to Governor Bulkh Maulvi Qudratullah,” Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan said on Twitter.

Tons of food and medical supplies shipped by C-130 plane are part of the country’s pledges to rebuild Afghanistan’s infrastructure as it grapples with the looming humanitarian crisis following the US withdrawal.

China also announced earlier that it would provide 200 million yuan ($ 31 million) of grain, winter supplies, vaccines and medicine to Afghanistan, adding that it had already decided to do so. donation of a first batch of 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Afghans. people.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the United States and its allies have a greater duty to provide economic and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan than any other country, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“All parties should strengthen intelligence sharing and border control cooperation to catch and eliminate terrorist groups that have infiltrated from Afghanistan,” to ensure regional security and stability, Wang said. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2322854/four-more-trucks-carrying-humanitarian-aid-reach-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos