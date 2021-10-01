Malang Forkopimda launches a drive-thru vaccination car





Malang, East Java (ANTARA) – The Greater Malang Regional Leaders Communication Forum (Forkopimda) has launched a car that will provide drive-thru vaccination services in a bid to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations in the city of Malang, Malang District and Batu City, East Java. Malang Deputy Police Chief Deputy Chief Commissioner Bagoes Wibisono said on Friday in East Java’s Malang District that one of the challenges to speed up COVID-19 vaccination in East Java regions is the strong population. “This poses many challenges in East Java, including accelerating vaccinations to deal with COVID-19,” Wibisono noted. He explained that the drive-thru vaccination car, launched by Forkopimda of Grand Malang, was one of the innovations of all stakeholders in the three regions. Wibisono noted that the drive-thru vaccination car is intended to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations in the Grand Malang region and provide easier access to vaccinations for residents. “This (driving vaccination car) should facilitate community vaccination and speed up vaccination for all residents of Grand Malang,” he noted. Related News: East Java Gets First Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Center According to Wibisono, for the first step, the driving vaccination car will be operated by 10 health workers who will administer around 50 to 100 doses of the vaccine per day. “Sinovac vaccines will be used for inoculation. For the deployment of the driving vaccination car, a trial will be carried out at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang,” he noted. In an effort to boost immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021, and President Joko Widodo was the first to be vaccinated under the program. The central government has set a target of vaccinating at least 70% of Indonesia’s population by December 2021. According to data from the Ministry of Health, as of October 1, 2021, 92,161,001 citizens had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 51,750,697 Indonesians had been fully vaccinated. Related News: Regions May Mimic Bogor Driving Vaccination Center: Jokowi

