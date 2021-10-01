UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells EU to propose changes to NI protocol saying fix it or abandon it





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Northern Ireland Protocol could in principle work, but warned it would either amount to fixing it or abandoning it. Culminating in an interview with BBC News Northern Ireland, Mr Johnson said he wanted the EU to come forward with serious proposals to correct the Northern Ireland protocol. When asked if he plans to trigger Article 16 at next week’s Conservative Party conference, he said “it depends on the EU’s response.” “The fundamental problem for us is that it is very difficult to operate in an environment where the EU system can decide when and how many checks can be carried out across the Irish Sea. He added: “The goods are interrupted unnecessarily, and it’s crazy to have cancer drugs that you can’t move from one part of the UK to another.” According to the BBC, the prime minister said: “The protocol could in principle work. He added: “It has enough leeway in the language that it can be applied sensibly without creating too many controls in the Irish Sea.” Mr Johnson told BCC he signed the protocol because he had “an optimistic view of human nature and believed that they (the EU) would want to honor the Belfast Good Friday deal”. He added that the protocol was designed to operate “free trade from east to west as much as from north to south and it was very, very clear but unfortunately that is not how it works.” Mr Johnson also defended the government’s legacy proposals, which, if passed, would end all unrest-related prosecutions by 1998. “We are trying to find a way forward and end one of the most miserable and miserable times in our recent history. “We have to find a way to allow people to understand what has happened and to allow families to conclude while drawing a line,” he said. During the interview, the Prime Minister insisted that he did not want to “deny” justice to anyone, but felt that it was time for Northern Ireland to “move on”.

