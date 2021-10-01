Trump’s champion to overthrow Liz Cheney once called him “racist and xenophobic”





Harriet Hageman, who received approval from Donald Trump this month in his attempt to topple Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, has not always been a fan of the former president.

The 2022 candidate was in fierce opposition to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, working with supporters of Texas Senator Ted Cruz in a futile effort to force a convention vote between the two candidates and block Trump from the nomination. In addition, Hageman spoke out against Trump, warning that the Republican Party was appointing someone racist and xenophobic, according to the New York Times.

Hageman also supported Cheney in his 2016 congressional campaign. In a speech introducing Cheney, Hageman called Cheney “my friend” and someone who will bring a “national spotlight” to federal reach in the state of Wyoming. , CNN reported.

“I know Liz Cheney is a proven, courageous constitutional conservative, someone who has the education, background and experience to fight effectively for Wyoming on the national stage,” Hageman said in 2016. “He There have been and will continue to be concerted efforts to force real conservatives to sit down and shut up. These efforts have never worked on me and I know they will not work and have no effect on Liz Cheney. “

In a statement to the New York Times, Hageman said she believed “the lies Democrats and friends of Liz Cheneys were telling at the time” and realized the allegations against Trump were “false.” She went on to describe Trump as “the greatest president of my life” and that she is proud to support him now.

Hageman received Trump’s approval in September. The former president won nearly 70% of Wyoming’s votes in 2016 and 2020, indicating that Hageman could have a fighting chance in 2022.

Cheney, who drew Trump’s ire as one of 10 House Republicans who voted for his impeachment in January as part of the Capitol Riot, was ousted in May from his role as Speaker of the House Republican Conference in response to her vocal opposition to Trump.

But the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney is not without leading allies as she seeks re-election in 2022. She has received the backing of a former president under George W. Bush.

Bush’s first campaign event of the 2022 midterm election cycle will be a fundraiser for Cheney and will take place in Dallas, Texas next month. Cheney is also due to host an event in New Hampshire on November 9.

