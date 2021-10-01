PPP wonders why Parliament is not caught in the secrecy of talks with TTP – Pakistan





PPP leaders on Friday criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement in an interview in which he said the government was in talks with some factions of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, calling the move to “sprinkle salt on the wounds of the families of the martyrs” and to wonder why Parliament was not put in confidence on a “question so sensitive”.

The party called on the government to clarify in parliament the terms under which the talks are taking place.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran said the government “will forgive [TTP members] and they [would] become normal citizens “if they lay down their arms.

“We might not come to some sort of conclusion or settlement at the end, but we are talking,” he added.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s interview, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman asked whether Prime Minister Imran had “asked Parliament what we thought”. She also asked whether the Prime Minister had heard the TTP’s response to the government’s offer of reconciliation.

Meanwhile, PPP secretary general Nayyar Bokhari called the prime minister’s disclosure of the talks a “very sensitive statement” and demanded that a session of parliament be called immediately to discuss it.

“The declaration to forgive the TTP [members] is akin to sprinkling salt on the wounds of relatives of martyrs, ”he said.

Bokhari stressed that the parliament had been “bypassed” and called on the government to clarify the terms in which the talks were taking place.

“Why were parliament and political parties kept informed of negotiations with the TTP?” He questioned, adding that a “negative perception” would be built on Pakistan internationally because of such measures.

In a separate statement, PPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri said the party “strongly condemned” such an important government measure without first keeping the parliament confidential.

She also called the Prime Minister’s statement “very sensitive” and said she had raised a number of questions.

“On what basis and under what conditions are the talks with the TTP taking place?” Why was parliament not put under trusteeship? Why did the government feel the need to hold secret talks with the TTP in this way? she asked.

Last month, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari voiced deep concerns about “potential setbacks in developments in Afghanistan as well as the ties between Tehreek-i-Taliban Afghanistan and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan “.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1649531/ppp-questions-why-parliament-not-taken-into-confidence-over-talks-with-ttp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos