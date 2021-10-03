Exporters seek to rethink quarantine mandate for UK visitors





Could hit Indian craft orders, UK being biggest buyer



Even as the 10-day quarantine standard for UK nationals goes into effect on Monday, a leading export promotion body has urged the government to rethink as it could reduce the entry of UK buyers and place new orders as business is returning to a certain normality. Read also: Vision of the world with Suhasini Haidar | How can India stop vaccine racism in the UK? The Handicrafts Export Promotion Council (EPCH) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling that the mandatory quarantine for visiting British nationals could hamper efforts to reach the record target of $ 400 billion for government exports this year. The UK is the largest export market for Indian handicrafts exports, which stood at 25,680 crore in 2020-21, recording growth even in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic , according to EPCH data. This does not include handmade rugs, for which India accounts for 40% of total world exports. Carpet exports in 2020-2021 amounted to nearly $ 1.5 billion. We would like to draw your attention to the recent political decision implemented in response to the similar measure applied to Indian nationals arriving in Britain, EPCH President RK Malhotra said in a statement to the Prime Minister, asking a departure from the new standards. for trade visitors. The move could have a negative impact on the Council’s biannual flagship program to attract overseas buyers and secure new orders, the Indian Handicrafts and Gift Show, scheduled for October 28-31, Malhotra said. . More than 1,500 foreign buyers are expected to attend the first such physical exhibition since the start of the pandemic, which would also see orders placed for the Christmas gift season. In order to meet the Government of India’s target of $ 400 billion in merchandise exports this year, it is important that physical activities at trade shows and buyer-seller meetings are organized in a way that encourages the in-person visit to these events and cases are dealt with, noted the President of EPCH. Bearing this in mind, there is a request that mandatory quarantine can be gracefully exempted for UK nationals traveling to India on a business visa specifically to source from Indian exhibits, he concluded, placing exporters on a positive note. With more than 10,000 craft exporters as members, the head of the council pointed out that around 7 million artisans, including women and workers from economically weaker sections, are engaged in the production of handicrafts. . The EPCH also sent a similar missive to the ministers responsible for the interior, external affairs, civil aviation, trade and industry.

