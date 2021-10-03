Tory conference summary: Pigs could die but Johnson doesn’t seem to care | Conservative Conference 2021





Quote of the day If I may say so, the great hecatomb of pigs that you describe has not really taken place yet. Let’s see what’s going on. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, played down fears of mass slaughter of pigs on farms due to the lack of slaughterhouse workers. Tweet of the day Debate of the day Although Johnson received relatively little criticism from Tory rebels at the start of the conference, some were unable to contain their displeasure at the recently announced hike in national insurance premiums. The Prime Minister exacerbated those concerns when, pressed in a BBC interview on Sunday to rule out any further tax increases, he failed but insisted he would do everything possible to avoid them. Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Conservative MPs Committee, spoke at a side event on the meaning of conservatism to call for any tax cuts to take effect long before the next election, proposing the metaphor : You cannot fatten a pig on market day. Jacob Rees-Mogg also admitted that the tax was about the highest level since the war and added: We are at the upper limit of the reasonableness of the tax bill. The day in pictures Chancellor Rishi Sunak will launch his employment plan on Monday. Photograph: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images Row of the day Away from political speeches and round tables, most delegates took the time to mingle in the conference center with dozens of booths representing a range of businesses, charities and conservative organizations. Some LGBT conservative delegates were frustrated that the LGB Alliance, an organization that advocates for the rights of people based on their sexual orientation and not their gender identity, was given a booth just a few feet away from them. The Guardian has learned that some trans delegates have stayed away from the conference this year due to the presence of LGB Alliances. While some Tory MPs have been encouraged to sign a sign signaling their support for trans rights, others have made efforts to show solidarity with the LGB Alliance. Jackie Doyle-Price said it was nice to catch up with lovely people and encouraged others to go say hello. Monday highlights In the relatively small auditorium, cabinet ministers taking center stage will include Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who will champion the success of his jobs plan just after the leave ends. Further speeches will be delivered by new upgrading secretary Michael Gove, recently promoted Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and Brexit Minister Lord Frost, who will promote the apparent opportunities now that the UK left the EU. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis will also host a question-and-answer session with Arlene Foster, the former DUP chief who helped back Theresa Mays’ government with a trust and supply deal.

