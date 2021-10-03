Reviewing vaccinations in Merauke, Jokowi ensures vaccine equity





Merauke, Gatra.com – President Joko Widodo reviewed the Covid-19 vaccination activities for the community and students in the courtyard of the Regent’s office, Merauke Regency, Papua province, Sunday (3/10). The Head of State ensures the smooth running of the vaccination program from Sabang to Merauke. “This afternoon, I came to Merauke Regency, in the province of Papua, to see the vaccination program being implemented here. I want to make sure that from Sabang to Merauke there is a uniform distribution of vaccines and that the vaccinations are going well, ”Jokowi said. The president hopes that vaccination can protect the public against the transmission of the corona virus and inhibit its spread. Jokowi also appreciated the enthusiasm of the people of Merauke Regency regarding the vaccination activity.

“I express my deepest gratitude and appreciation to the traditional rulers, religious leaders, who helped explain to the community. And also all the people from the regencies of Merauke and Papua who were enthusiastic about participating in the vaccination program organized by the local government, ”he said. The president also hopes that the enthusiasm of the community for the immunization program will also be felt in all districts and towns in Papua Province. “Here I see students, the community is all enthusiastic and we hope that all districts and towns in Papua province will do the same as well,” he said. The president also reminded the public to always be vigilant, to remain disciplined in the execution of health protocols and to learn to live side by side with the Covid-19. “I must remind you that this Covid-19 cannot go away completely. Again, we must learn to live with Covid-19 and remain disciplined in carrying out health protocols, including wearing masks, ”he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gatra.com/detail/news/524731/kesehatan/tinjau-vaksinasi-di-merauke-jokowi-jamin-pemerataan-vaksin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos