Pandora Papers: Key members of Pakistani PM’s inner circle among more than 700 Pakistanis named in leaks





The list includes Pakistani cabinet ministers, their families, some retired military officials and businessmen.

More than 700 Pakistanis, including some ministers and key members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inner circle, were among those whose names were linked to the Pandora Papers, an investigation uncovering financial secrets held by prominent figures around the world .

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday unveiled the Pandora Papers, according to which Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Water Resources Minister Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, the family of the Minister of Industry and of Production Khusro Bakhtiar, among others, had ties to offshore companies, Geo News reported.

Some retired military officials, businessmen including Axacts CEO Shoaib Sheikh and owners of media companies have also been named in the leaks.

According to the report, leaked documents revealed that “key members” of Prime Minister Khan’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major funders “secretly owned an array of businesses and trusts. holding millions of dollars in hidden wealth “.

More than 600 journalists from around the world, from 150 media organizations spanning 117 countries, participated in the two-year search for the Pandora Papers, which contain 11.9 million files containing 2.94 terabytes of confidential information.

Pakistani investigative journalist Umar Cheema, who was part of the investigation along with fellow journalist Fakhar Durrani, shared details with Geo News. The two reporters are associated with The News newspaper belonging to the Jang group which also owns Geo News.

Detailing the difficulties in contacting those named in the investigation, Mr Cheema said written questions were sent first. Some were contacted by phone, who hung up when told what it was about, some declined to give their email address, others were also contacted via WhatsApp.

It should be noted that the establishment and declaration of an offshore company, which is not involved in any illegal practice, is permitted by law.

Speaking from Prime Minister Khan’s residence in Lahore, 2 Zaman Park, he said the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the newsroom and the Washington DC-based nonprofit journalist network, which organized the investigation, sent questions to the Prime Minister’s spokesperson.

“And our thought was that it was not to be that it was his address.” There must be two or three addresses. This was the case. Such behavior arouses suspicion, ”said Mr. Cheema.

It took almost two years for the ICIJ to organize the investigation which involved more than 600 journalists in 117 countries, making it the largest journalistic partnership ever. By way of comparison, for the Panama Papers, nearly 400 journalists from 80 countries took part in the survey.

The Pandora Papers leak will reveal the financial secrets of more executives and public officials than the Panama Papers and provide more than twice as much information about the ownership of offshore companies, reports suggest.

The Panama Papers were based on data from a Panama-based law firm called Mossack Fonseca which revealed the offshore holdings of 140 politicians, offshore sports stars and the public. These documents were obtained by the German newspaper Sddeutsche Zeitung, which contained documents dating back 40 years.

The Pandora Papers investigation is larger, and the revelations about politicians and public officials are also far more important than previously attracted public attention.

From Pakistan, there were more than 400 people who surfaced in the Panama Papers, including members of the Nawaz Sharifs family of the then prime minister.

In July 2017, a bench of five members of the Supreme Court ruled unanimously against Mr. Sharif, disqualifying him from office in the Panamagate scandal.

