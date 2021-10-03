The lawyer behind the memo on how Trump could stay in power





John Eastman’s journey from little-known academic to one of Donald Trump’s most influential voices in the final days of his presidency began in mid-2019 on Trump’s favorite platform: television.

Trump, who had never met Eastman, saw him on far-right commentator Mark Levin’s Fox News talk show denouncing the Russia investigation. Two months later, Eastman was sitting in the Oval Office for an hour-long meeting.

Soon Eastman was meeting face to face with Trumps urging Attorney General William Barr and telling him how Trump could unilaterally impose limits on birthright citizenship.

Then, after the November election, Eastman wrote the memo he’s now best known for, outlining steps Vice President Mike Pence could take to keep Trump in power.

Eastmans’ memo is one of the most alarming revelations about the final stages of Trump’s time in the White House, when he urged the Justice Department to find ways to reverse his electoral defeat and that his more high general was worried about nuclear. command string.

Eastmans has risen within Trump’s inner circle during the chaotic final weeks of his administration, also underscoring how Trump not only leaned on but encouraged a team of players on the fringes of politics. They became key participants in his efforts to stay in power, as many of his longtime associates and lawyers refused to help him.

John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, said it was troubling that at such a critical time, Trump dismissed advice from the Department of Justice and the White House.

Instead, he said, Trump was listening to an outsider without the institutional learning that has been going on for a few hundred years and that underpins the advice normally given to presidents that keeps it in healthy channels.

Eastman’s appeal to Trump, fleshed out in talks with Eastman and others who dealt with him during this period, rested in large part on his broad view of presidential power and his willingness to tell Trump what to do with him. he wanted to hear.

Regarding immigration policy, a favorite subject of the two men, Eastman argued that Trump could use his executive authority to impose limits on birthright citizenship – the fundamental concept that anyone born to the United States is automatically a citizen saying that it should not be applied to people born in the United States to non-citizens.

But Barr, who found himself increasingly forced to push back on advice from outside lawyers, TV commentators and Mar-a-Lago fans, dismissed the idea, saying Eastman’s argument was overblown. and ultimately impractical.

Eastman admitted Barr was right.

Well, tell the president that, Barr told him.

Yet by early January 2021, amid his sweeping efforts to overturn the election results, Trump had become so enamored with Eastman’s advice that the two teamed up in an Oval Office meeting to pressure Pence to quit Eastman’s advice. ‘he is stepping in to help Trump stay in power by delaying the Jan.6 certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

In a two-page memo written by Eastman that was distributed to the White House in the days leading up to the certification revealed in the new Peril book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa Eastman said Pence as deputy president was the ultimate arbiter of the election, basically saying he had the power to determine who won and that we should take all of our actions with that in mind.

While Trump hints at another race in 2024, Eastman remains a bridge between the former president and the continued efforts of some of his supporters to promote specious allegations of widespread electoral fraud in 2020 and undermine confidence in the electoral system.

In a series of interviews, Eastman said he continues to investigate reports of voter fraud and is writing a book on the subject. He also said he would still like to represent Trump, who faces a series of legal battles.

He declined to say whether he had advised state legislatures that have become hubs for Republican efforts to advance allegations of voter fraud on voting matters. And he insisted his two-page memo, which he said he hastily wrote over Christmas vacation with his family in Texas, was taken out of context, but defended his point according to which Pence could have done a lot more to help Trump.

I will not be intimidated by public opposition, Eastman said.

He added: There are a lot of allegations that did not have their place in the courts and a lot of people who believe them and wish to have their day in court, and I work very diligently with several teams of statistical teams, teams of election specialists, all kinds of teams to try to identify the various complaints and determine if they are valid or if there is a reasonable explanation for them.

Like many lawyers who worked in the Trump administration, Eastman had strong conservative legal credentials, which initially gave him a patina of respect in Trump’s inner circle.

Eastman attended University of Chicago Law School and served as a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice J. Michael Luttig, a former Federal Court of Appeal judge as President George W. Bush considered for the Supreme Court. He is a fellow of the conservative Federalist Society and former Dean of Chapman University Law School in Orange County, California. For two decades, he ran his own small law firm that focused on representing conservatives on issues such as free speech, religious freedom, abortion and immigration.

After election day, Eastman served as Trump’s backstage legal quarterback, alarming some of Trump’s aides who feared they had found someone to activate his worst instincts at one of the most dangerous times in the world. his presidency. And it surprised many of Eastman’s longtime friends and others, who wondered if his rise to power had skewed his view of reality.

You’re always at risk when every safety mechanism fails, Bolton said.

Eastman’s role in Trump’s efforts to stay in power began the weekend after the election in Philadelphia, where Eastman visited for a college lecture. At a nearby hotel, Trump’s closest associates, including Corey Lewandowski, were preparing a legal case to challenge the results in Pennsylvania.

Eastman had put himself on the radar of Trump’s political aides during the election when Jenna Ellis, legal counsel for the Trump campaign, shared an article written by Eastman on Twitter. The article, echoing Trump’s racist questions about President Barack Obama’s birthplace, questioned whether Bidens running mate Kamala Harris could legally become president because her parents were not born in the United States.

Faced with election results which showed Trump had lost, one of Trump’s aides contacted Eastman to see if he could come to the hotel to help Trump’s team.

Eastman said he was only in the room for 15 minutes before being kicked out, but it was long enough, he said, for him to catch COVID-19 there, and he fell ill for several weeks. When he was feeling better, it was in early December that Trump called to see if Eastman could help bring a lawsuit directly to the Supreme Court. In the days that followed, Eastman filed two Supreme Court briefs on Trump’s behalf, but those efforts quickly failed.

Trump is not discouraged. On Christmas Eve, while Eastman was with his family in Texas, a Trump aide reached out to him asking him to write a note about the Jan.6 certification. Eastman wrote what became the two-page plan asserting the power of vice presidents to suspend certification, then a longer note, which he distributed to Trump’s legal team several days later.

Shortly after New Years Day, the White House called Eastman and asked him to travel to Washington to meet with Trump and Pence. Pences Chief of Staff Marc Short and Pences Legal Advisor Greg Jacob first met with Eastman, giving them an idea of ​​what Eastman was planning to make to Trump when they met with the President the next day, January 4.

In that subsequent meeting with Trump and Pence, Eastman was the president’s only adviser in the room.

It started with the president talking about how some of the legal studies had been done, claiming that under the 12th Amendment the vice president had the ultimate power to reject invalid election votes, and he asked me what than I thought, Eastman said.

It’s a little more complicated than that. This is certainly one of the arguments that have been put forward; it has never been tested, Eastman said he responded.

Eastman said that Pence then turned to him and asked: Do you think I have such power?

Eastman said he told Pence he might have the power, but it would be foolish of him to wield it until state legislatures certified a new set of voters for Trump , which had not happened.

A person close to Pence, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the Oval Office conversation, said Eastman admitted that the Vice President likely did not have that power, at the time Pence s turned to Trump and said: Mr. President?

Trump seemed to be only half listening, the person said.

Eastman said he then turned the conversation to ask Pence to delay certification.

What we have asked him to do is delay the process at the request of those state legislatures so that they can look into the matter, Eastman said.

Eastman said Pence said he would take it under advisement, but Eastman said he didn’t believe Pence would take it.

The delay was a bit new to him, Eastman said of Pence, and Pence wanted to think about it and meet with his staff about it. But I didn’t think he would. My feeling was that he knew an irreparable break with Trump was about to happen, and he was trying to delay this uncomfortable moment for as long as he could.

Eastman recalled reaching out to Pences Jacob’s legal counsel the next day to see if Pence could delay certification.

I think Jacob was looking for a way for him and Pence to be convinced to take the action that we were asking, and so I think he kept meeting with me and pushing back the arguments and hearing my cons, what the hell you, to try to see if they could come to terms with what the president asked for, Eastman said.

After a final snub from Pence and shortly before an angry mob stormed the Capitol on January 6, Eastman took the stage at the Trumps on the Ellipse televised rally near the White House to applaud, pushing false allegations of voter fraud and once again calling for a delay in certification.

We no longer live in a self-governing republic if we can’t get that question answered, Eastman said. It’s bigger than President Trump! This is the very essence of our republican form of government, and it must be done!

