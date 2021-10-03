Supreme Court judge to investigate Amazon ‘corruption’ report: Digvijaya Singh





On Sunday, top Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of promoting multinational companies to the detriment of the country’s small businesses and called for an investigation by a Supreme Court judge into a report on what he called bribery involving e-commerce giant Amazon. Singh was reacting to a recent report that Amazon spent around Rs.8,546 crore or US $ 1.2 billion on legal and business expenses in the country between 2018 and 2020. However, in a letter to Union Minister of Trade and Industry Piyush Goyal, Amazon called the reports inaccurate which “appear to stem from a misunderstanding” of certain documents. “Now legal fees are either court fees or attorneys fees. Even the annual budget of the Law Department is only Rs 1,100 crore, and lawyers’ fees cannot be that high. We demand that the allegations be investigated by a Supreme Court judge. An investigation would reveal which political party, which officials and which politicians accept bribes, ”Singh told reporters here. He also asked if Amazon paid bribes for a change in the FDI policy of the (Union) government that directly benefits e-commerce giants like the former to the detriment of small and medium Indian retailers. . Singh also called for an investigation into business-to-business relationships between Amazon’s sister companies, which reports have paid the fees. Speaking to reporters at Congress headquarters here, Singh said RSS-oriented magazine “Panchjanya” recently compared Amazon to the current East India Company “because Modi’s approach is now focused on big business.” . Rajya Sabha’s MP claimed that Prime Minister Modi, on coming to power, said his government would continue the congressionally-led UPA-framed e-commerce policy, but a major policy change was observed in 2016 . The Modi government allowed 100% FDI in retail, “which was a direct attack on neighborhood stores, and since then until today, small and medium-sized retailers are the most affected because of this. of that, ”he said. BJP leaders, who were against the Aadhaar card, GST, MNREGA and FDI in retail (when they were in opposition), changed their position after coming to power to deceive people, said he declared, adding that “they (BJP) are now totally anti-farmers, anti-consumers, anti-small and medium-sized traders and manufacturers”. Due to demonetization, poorly designed GST and the COVID-19 pandemic, four lakhs of small and medium industries have been destroyed, he said. “Modi announced a package of Rs 20 lakh crore, but there was nothing in it for small and medium industries. It was intended to wipe the balance sheets of large companies,” Singh said. The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh added that the three new agricultural laws adopted by the Center in September last year were aimed at helping large enterprises in the agricultural sector at the expense of small and medium traders operating in APMCs. He also called for a Supreme Court investigation into the Mundra port drug transport case, saying he did not trust the National Investigation Agency as several defendants in explosion cases have were acquitted after the Modi government came to power. How can you be trusted if the prosecution starts speaking on behalf of the accused, Singh asked. In his recent acknowledgment of the help of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Narmada Parikrama’s Gujarat stage he undertook in 2017, Singh said he would make arrangements for Shah in Madhya Pradesh if he undertook the circumambulation of the sacred river. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

