Milley’s appeal to Li will make China ‘more aggressive’: Gordon Chang





When Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley made his two controversial phone calls to Communist Party of China General Li Zuocheng, it made the CCP more “aggressive” towards the United States, for so far. ‘at that time, they did not believe it. -President Donald Trump was even considering launching a nuclear attack on Beijing, according to Chinese author and expert Gordon Chang. Chang told “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Sunday that General Li and President Xi Jinping likely interpreted Milley’s unauthorized communications to mean that the United States was “in disarray and in terminal decline” if the most. senior US Army officer called them for such a reason. “[T]It would have made the Chinese – and I think it will make them more aggressive and more belligerent because they think the United States won’t be able to stand against them, “Chang told host Mark Levin. “I know some people are actually saying that General Li Zuocheng – when he heard this, actually thought Milley was threatening to attack China, we just don’t know how the Chinese reacted. either way, I’m sure it did – not for the benefit of the United States because it made the Chinese more aggressive in one way or another. “ Chang said Trump had built a reputation as “the least belligerent president in decades” with his detente towards otherwise hostile regimes like Kim Jong Un’s in North Korea. In this regard, China likely viewed the Palm Beach Republican as offering “no objective indication” that he would launch an attack on China. “There was no unusual movement of Chinese forces. There was no civilian preparations. And most telling of all, Mark, there was nothing in the Chinese propaganda that signaled that they felt that ‘there was a war [imminent with] the United States, ”said Chang “So when General Li heard this from General Milley, I’m sure he was generally thinking what was going on. [this week]. “ CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP If anything, Chang added, the Chinese Communist Party could have assumed that there was an American spy somewhere in China who gave Milley such an idea. Levin later added that Milley’s decision to make the calls was indeed unprecedented, noting that Ronald Reagan would never have asked the presidents of the Joint Chiefs of those years, General Jack Vessey and Admiral William Crowe. , to call the Soviet Union without first speaking with the president. . “I just think what General Milley did was an absolute disgrace, and there is absolutely no justification for that, as there is no indication that President Trump was prepared to go to war with anyone.” , said Levin, who previously worked in the Reagan administration. as Chief of Staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese III.

