Puan calls PON Papua proof of victory against pandemic





NASIONAL INFO – Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani is proud of the inauguration of the XXth Papua National Sports Week (PON) on Saturday October 2, 2021. This largest national sporting event is proof of the success of the Indonesia to weather the great storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. “PON XX in Papua is proof that Indonesia can win against the Covid-19 pandemic, as long as we are disciplined, determined and work together,” he said when opening PON XX at the stadium Lukas Enembe, Kampung Harapan, Est. Sentani, Regency of Jayapura. The implementation of XX Papua PON, a sporting event, was finally successful after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic. The various preparations that were made allowed for a very lively celebration of the opening ceremony with artistic and cultural performances. “A word for the opening of PON XX, great! Very papuan, very Indonesian. People can organize big national events that are clean and good even in the midst of a pandemic, ”Puan said. PON XX Papua was opened by President Joko Widodo. Besides Jokowi and Puan, the opening of the PON was also attended by various state officials such as the chairman of the MPR, Bambang Soesatyo, the chairman of the DPD RI, AA LaNyalla Mahmud Mattalitti, Menpora Zainudin Amali, the commander of the TNI , Marshal TNI Hadi Tjahjanto and the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. . The opening night of PON involved a row of famous artists such as Edo Kondologit, Michael Jakarimilena and Nowela Elizabeth Auparay who sang the song ‘Aku Papua’ by Franky Sahilatua. The opening of XX Papua PON also amazed by the excitement of the magnificent fireworks display. The atmosphere of the event, full of Papuan undertones, also shows the rich culture of the nation of Indonesia. This SOP brought together 7,046 athletes competing in 37 sports. The implementation of the PON takes place in 4 regional clusters in Bumi Cenderawasih, namely Jayapura City, Jayapura Regency, Merauke Regency and Mimika Regency. To help PON XX Papua perform well during the Corona pandemic, organizers continue to coordinate with the Ministry of Health and BNPB as a working group on the management of Covid-19. In addition, thousands of TNI / Polri staff are involved in securing the national sporting event. Puan said the successful implementation of the PON was the result of good cooperation from various parties. The Papuan people also play a big role in the success of this sporting event. “PON XX in Papua is a celebration of the Indonesian nation that involves the mutual cooperation of so many ministries / institutions of central government, regional governments, athletes, coaches, medical personnel and various elements of the nation,” said he declared. He believes that the XX Papua PON will strengthen the spirit of solidarity. “PON unites Indonesia because the regions rival the spirit of protection of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. Along with sportsmanship, athletic competition can effectively strengthen a sense of family and unity, ”said publisher Bung Karno’s grandson.

