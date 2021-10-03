Senior Tories warn Boris Johnson of further tax hikes

Senior Tories have warned Boris Johnson against another tax hike after the PM refused to rule him out.

Mr Johnson opened the Conservative Party conference in Manchester by saying he would not raise taxes if I could avoid him.

But his comments sparked warnings against further hikes from Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Conservative shop steward, 1922 committee chairman Sir Graham Brady.

Mr Johnson’s decision to break the Tory manifesto’s pledge to introduce a new health and social services tax, based on a 1.25 percentage point increase in the national insurance tax on workers, sparked a wave of angst within the Conservative Party.

Mr Rees-Mogg said taxation has reached the limit now that the overall burden is at its highest level in 70 years, as Sir Graham urged the PM to be keenly aware of the impact of increases in taxes on the cost of living.

Speaking at a side event, Mr. Rees-Mogg said: We are at the upper limit of the reasonableness of the tax burden.

Why the hell would you think higher rates in the 2020s would have a bigger effect than in the 1960s and 1970s.

I think we’re pretty much at the limit of what taxation can increase.

Conservative angst over the tax came amid concerns over rising inflation and energy bills, a supply chain crisis, and a $ 20-per-week cut in universal credit due to enter. the day the Prime Minister delivers his conference speech on Wednesday.

Sir Graham warned that the rising cost of living was a major concern for voters.

He said: It reads through so many things, whether it’s inflation, the level of taxation and if you increase the cost of living for people through the taxes they also pay.

I think this is something that we have to be really critically aware of.

And we’ve seen it so clearly over the past few weeks, with the price of gas, how exposed people are if they are on a variable tariff and the cost of their heating seems to be going up very quickly.

Suddenly these things can change and become very important concerns.

He also warned of pre-election whistles following reports that the prime minister had struck a deal with Chancellor Rishi Sunak to cut taxes ahead of the next election in exchange for a balanced budget now.

Sir Graham told Conservative delegates: if we want to participate in the next general election with a credible reputation as a party that believes in the lowest taxes possible under the circumstances, then we cannot, to quote Lynton Crosby, you cannot not fatten a cow or a pig on market day.

The pair of senior Tories spoke out after Mr Johnson told the BBC Ones Andrew Marr Show: If I can avoid it, I don’t want to raise taxes again, of course not, nor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Johnson also claimed: Margaret Thatcher wouldn’t have borrowed more money now, I’ll tell you for free.

And he pointed out that there is no more fierce and more zealous opponent than me to unnecessary tax increases, but we have had to deal with a pandemic of a magnitude this country has never seen. during our lifetime and long before.