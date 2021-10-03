the visit of the “historic” General Rawat; Says US Secretary of Defense Austin | India News





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Sunday called the recent visit of Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat to the Pentagon as historic and said he reaffirmed his enduring commitment to of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

General Rawat’s visit to the United States came a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in which the two leaders reaffirmed the need for more great military cooperation between India and the United States. .

It was an honor to meet the Indian Chief of Staff General Rawat during his historic visit to the Pentagon last week, Austin said.

“We reaffirmed our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and discussed ways to foster greater interoperability between the US and Indian armed forces,” Austin said in a tweet.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Gen. Rawat and Austin exchanged views on priorities for advancing the defense partnership between the United States and India, including through enhanced cooperation in new areas of defense such as space, cyberspace and emerging technologies.

Austin underscored the United States’ commitment to support the transition of the Indian armed forces towards greater institutional integration and operational articulation.

They also discussed opportunities to expand multilateral cooperation with regional partners, he said.

This historic meeting highlights the enduring strength of the major US-India defense partnership as the two countries work together with like-minded partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, Kirby said.

On September 24, President Biden hosted the first-ever in-person summit of Quad leaders who pledged to fight for a free, open, inclusive, democratic and unconstrained Indo-Pacific region, sending an apparent message to China.

At the invitation of President Biden, Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga of Japan attended the Quad Summit.

India, the United States and several other world powers have spoken of the need to ensure a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific amid growing China’s military maneuvers in the resource-rich region.

China claims almost all of the disputed South China Sea, although Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim part of it.

Beijing has built man-made islands and military installations in the South China Sea. China also has territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea.

During his visit to the Pentagon, Gen. Rawat also met with his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Mark Milley, and they discussed a range of issues, including ways to ensure regional security and their respective roles as as primary military advisers to civilian leaders.

A book titled The Difficulty of Being Good by Gurcharan Das was presented to General Mark A Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff #US by General Bipin Rawat #CDS during a visit to his office in #Pentagon. #CDS discussed bilateral defense cooperation issues, the Indian military said in a tweet.

