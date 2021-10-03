Trump says he would ‘beat’ DeSantis in potential 2024 presidential candidacy





Trump says he beat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a GOP presidential primary, according to a Yahoo interview. “If I faced him I would beat him like I would beat everyone,” Trump told the outlet. The former president has teased a 2024 offer for months, but has yet to make a firm decision. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump, in an interview excerpt released on Sunday, said that if he were to enter the 2024 GOP presidential primary, he would beat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a potential clash.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance due for publication Monday, the former president said he did not expect to face DeSantis, noting that most Republicans would “drop out” if he entered the race.

“If I faced him I would beat him like I would beat everyone,” Trump told the outlet.

DeSantis, a former congressman who was narrowly elected governor of Florida in 2018, is eligible for re-election next year and features high on GOP wishlists as a potential successor to Trump, in case the former president would accept a candidacy in 2024.

Trump, who was defeated by current President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, has teased a 2024 campaign for months, but has yet to make a firm decision.

Speaking with Yahoo, the former president was confident he would win the nomination if he tossed his hat into the ring, marking his loyalty among GOP voters.

“If I run, I think I will do extremely well,” he said, highlighting the enthusiasm of Conservative voters.

DeSantis, a Trump ally, told Fox News host Sean Hannity last week that he was not considering a 2024 campaign because he was concerned about business in Florida, underscoring his crusade against critical theory of the race.

Critical race theorists have examined how the history of racism in the United States continues to reverberate through the laws and policies that exist today.

However, DeSantis and other Republicans have targeted the discipline, alleging its teachings divide Americans.

“I don’t envision anything other than my job. We have a lot of stuff going on in Florida,” the governor said on Fox News.

He added, “We are also working on a lot of things in the state beyond the governor’s race. We have school board races. I want to make sure people don’t support the critical race theory. , ensuring that parents have the opportunity to send their child to school as they wish. “

A recent poll of Republicans conducted by Echelon Insights, a GOP polling company, showed DeSantis would lead former Vice President Mike Pence 22% -15% in a primary without Trump, with potential candidates including Senator Ted Cruz from Texas and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo in single digits.

In the same poll, 30% of Republican respondents wanted Trump to run unopposed in 2024 and 39% of party members hoped to see Trump run alongside other candidates, while 22% of GOP respondents believed the former president should give up a campaign.

