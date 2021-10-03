Greece, France sign strategic defense deal, angry Turkey

Greece has agreed to buy three state-of-the-art warships from France, boosting its military capabilities after a decade of economic recession that cut defense spending by almost half. The deal strengthens Greece’s military capabilities, but critics fear it may stoke new tensions between Greece and Turkey, an age-old enemy, both members of NATO.

The $ 5 billion deal will provide Athens with three Belharra frigates and three Gowind corvettes, with an option for one more each.

Officials say the first ships will be delivered as early as 2024, with the rest shipped to Greece two years later.

Vice-Admiral Stelios Fenekos explains the importance of the French frigates.

He says these are state-of-the-art vessels that support a multitude of activities, from submarine and drone surveillance to missile fire.

The frigates have the capacity to monitor 800 key locations and to act and react quickly.

With their addition to the Greek Navy, the entire part of the country’s maritime borders, from the northern tip of the Aegean Sea all the way south to Cyprus, will be closely protected, Fenekos said.





The deal complements another lucrative deal Greece announced last year to buy at least 18 fourth-generation Rafale fighter jets for $ 2.5 billion. These defense contracts made it possible to seal a strategic defense strategy between Greece and France.

The Turkish government, for its part, says the agreement violates international law.

For Ankara, which has been in conflict with Athens for years over the Aegean waterway between the two countries and the eastern Mediterranean, the latest arms purchase is a game-changer.

“These agreements considerably advance Greece’s military capabilities, giving them 10 to 15 years ahead of Turkey,” explains George Fillis, professor of geopolitics in Athens. “And with Turkey facing arms embargoes from countries like the United States, the prospect of building its own capabilities is limited,” he said. “Turkey is clearly at an impasse.”





Greece and Turkey have disagreed over air and maritime rights in the Aegean Sea for ages. Last year, the two countries were on the brink of war over competing claims for drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

France has sided with Greece’s rights, sending warships to the region to challenge Turkey in a move that has enraged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Under the new agreement, France will come to Greece’s military aid if requested and under threat. Likewise, Greece will assist France in military operations in sub-Saharan territories in which France has interests.

As tensions rekindle between Greece and Turkey, Fillis fears the latest deal will only worsen strained relations.

“There is no doubt that this agreement is a game-changer in the region and Turkey could try to test the limits and the reflexes of this new strategic alliance,” he said. ” It’s necessary to be vigilant. ”