Trump wants Pulitzers’ Russian collusion reports revoked





Former President Donald Trump called on the Pulitzer board to cancel New York Times and Washington Post awards for covering the story of Russian collusion, saying they were based on “false reporting “.

Trump, in a statement released on Sunday morning regarding the letter to Acting Price Administrator Bud Kliment, said he wanted the board of directors to cancel the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for national reporting presented in New York. Times and The Washington Post because the report was based on “false information about a non-existent link between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.”

“As has been widely publicized, the coverage was nothing more than a politically motivated farce that attempted to create a false narrative that my campaign colluded with Russia despite a complete lack of evidence to support this claim. “he said in the letter.

The former president, who also called for the awards to be revoked in March 2019, pointed to the indictment last month of Michael Sussmann, former Hillary Clinton presidential campaign representative, by Special Counsel John Durham.

Durham alleges that Sussmann lied to the FBI when he informed them in September 2016 of a possible connection between the Trump campaign and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin.

“The cover was nothing more than a politically motivated farce that attempted to spawn a false narrative that my campaign colluded with Russia,” said former President Donald Trump. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for Yes Labs

Sussmann’s indictment “serves as a damning repudiation of the media’s obsession with the history of collusion. The indictment clearly accuses Mr. Sussman of making false statements to the FBI when he presented ‘evidence’ purporting to show secret communications between my organization and Russia-based Alfa Bank, “Trump said. in the letter.

Sussmann told the FBI he was relaying the information as a “good citizen,” but Trump said the indictment reveals Sussmann “was working with other Democrats and billing his time on the Clinton campaign.” .

He said the indictment also shows that the FBI investigation revealed that the mail server in question was not owned or operated by the Trump Organization, but rather was administered by a company. mass marketing courier that sends advertisements to Trump hotels and hundreds of other female customers.

In 2019, Special Advocate Robert Mueller and his team found no evidence that then-President Donald Trump had conspired with Moscow. Jonathan Ernst / Pool / Getty Images

The former president and his allies called the Russian collusion investigation a “witch hunt”.

In 2019, Special Advocate Robert Mueller and his team of investigators found no evidence of Trump’s conspiracy with Moscow.

Trump noted that Pulitzer’s board praised the newspapers for “extensive and relentlessly reported coverage in the public interest that dramatically improved nations’ understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and of his ties to the Trump campaign, the president-elect’s transition team, and his eventual administration.

“The headlines themselves were extremely sensational and relied heavily on unfounded anonymous sources,” reads former President Donald Trump’s letter to Pulitzer’s board of directors. Mario Tama / Getty Images

He said the articles focused on the “now debunked Russian collusion conspiracy theory” and contained information based on anonymous sources.

“The headlines themselves were extremely sensational and relied heavily on unfounded anonymous sources. For example, much of the information in these articles has been attributed to “people with knowledge”, “current and former officials”, “certain senior US officials” and other loosely defined persons, ” indicates the letter.

“As a result, the public has been deprived of an independent means of assessing their credibility, potential for political bias and the source of their knowledge,” Trump continued.

Former President Donald Trump asserts that “the public has been deprived of an independent means of assessing its credibility, its potential for political bias and the source of its knowledge.” Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Trump says the awards carry a “level of reverence” that the reporting honored is “deemed credible, well researched and trustworthy.”

“When it becomes apparent that a Pulitzer Prize-winning work was based on shoddy, questionable and patently false reports, as is the case here, the Pulitzer Prize board must react accordingly,” Trump said. .

He added that he hoped the New York Times and the Washington Post would “voluntarily return” the awards.

Former President Donald Trump is hoping the New York Times and Washington Post will “voluntarily waive” their Pulitzer Prizes. Alamy Stock Photo

But if they don’t, “I would expect you to take the necessary steps to rectify the situation, including stripping the recipients of their awards and retracting the false statements that remain on the Pulitzer website. Without forcing the recipients to such a high level of responsibility, the integrity of the Pulitzer Prize namesake risks being entirely compromised. “

Pulitzer’s board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

