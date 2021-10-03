Jokowi ensures that Covid-19 vaccinations are evenly distributed from Sabang to Merauke





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo reviews the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination in Merauke Regency, Papua, Sunday (3/10).

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –MERAUKE. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed Covid-19 vaccination activities for the community and students in the courtyard of the Regent’s Office, Merauke Regency, Papua. Vaccination is part of the efforts to control the corona virus pandemic (Covid-19). Jokowi makes sure that Sabang’s vaccination program in Merauke is running smoothly and consistently. “This afternoon, I came to Merauke Regency, in the province of Papua, to see the vaccination program being implemented here. I want to make sure that from Sabang to Merauke there is an equal distribution of vaccines and that the vaccinations are going well, ”said Jokowi, Sunday (3/10). Read also: At 84th stage, Indonesia receives 800,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine The Head of State hopes that vaccination will be able to protect the population against the transmission of the corona virus while inhibiting its spread. Jokowi also appreciated the enthusiasm of the people of Merauke Regency regarding the vaccination activity. It was encouraged by traditional rulers and religious leaders. The involvement of these personalities helped explain to the public the importance of vaccination against Covid-19. The former governor of DKI Jakarta also hopes that the community’s enthusiasm for the vaccination program will also be felt in all districts and towns in Papua province. “Here I see students, the community is all enthusiastic and we hope that all districts and towns in Papua province will do the same as well,” he said. President Jokowi also reminded the public to always be vigilant, to remain disciplined in the implementation of health protocols and to learn to live side by side with Covid-19. Read also: UPDATE Covid-19 vaccination as of October 3: There are 1,073,438 additional doses of vaccination “I must remind you that it is impossible to completely disappear from this Covid-19. Therefore, once again, we must learn to live with the Covid-19 and remain disciplined in the execution of health protocols, especially the wearing masks, ”he said. Speaker of the House of Representatives Puan Maharani, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Investment Minister / BKPM Head Bahlil Lahadalia were also present at the review. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

