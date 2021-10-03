A week before Trump’s Iowa rally, Pence announces 2024 key state return trip





Former President Donald Trump will visit Iowa next weekend, which will only generate more speculation as to whether he will continue his repeated flirtations by launching a 2024 Republican presidential offer in an attempt to return to the White House.

But a week before Trump’s rally at the Iowa Fairgrounds in Des Moines, former Vice President Mike Pence caught the attention of his former boss as he announced an upcoming return trip to the State whose caucuses for half a century have launched the nomination calendar in the race for the White House.

The Young Americas Foundation (YAF) announced Friday that Pence “will be launching his speaking tour on the YAF campus at the University of Iowa on November 1!”

TRUMP 2024 FLIRT DOES NOT STOP OTHER POTENTIAL GOP PRESIDENTIAL ASPECTS FROM TESTING WATERS

The former vice president announced weeks after the end of the Trump administration that he was partnering with the notorious half-century-old conservative youth organization.

The trip to Iowa will be Pences’ second this year. He had a busy day in Hawkeye State in July, which included targeting President Bidens’ administration and showing off his conservative social credentials as he addressed the 10th annual Family Leadership Summit, held by the head of the family, a summit of the Iowa- conservative social organization based on evangelicals. Pence started his day headlining a fundraiser in Northwest Iowa for GOP Rep Randy Feenstra, and later he met other Republican leaders and activists from the Iowa.

The former vice presidents’ visit in July followed high-profile shutdowns earlier this year in New Hampshire, the state that hosted the first presidential primary in a century and votes second to Iowa in the nominations calendar. and South Carolina, which holds the first southern primary and votes third in the Republican calendar. Trips to the presidential primary and early voting caucus states naturally fuel more speculation about Pence’s candidacy for the White House in 2024.

Pence has crisscrossed the country this year, helping to raise funds and campaign for Republicans running in the 2022 midterm election. His last stop was Oregon, where he delivered a GOP fundraiser dinner. Washington County Saturday night in the Portland suburb.

WHAT PENCE SAID ABOUT A POSSIBLE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Days earlier, Pence organized the opening of a busy office in the nation’s capital for Advancing American Freedom, the non-profit organization he launched earlier this year. At the event, Pence sat down for an interview with the hosts of the conservative animated podcast “Ruthless”. In addition to emulating longtime GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell, the former vice president said that when it comes to his political future, there must be a “call” for him to stand up. present rather than “looking for” it.

Trump remains the overwhelming favorite in all of the extremely early polls of the 2024 Republican nomination race. But in hypothetical questions with Trump not on the ballot, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Pence lead the broad spectrum. of potential candidates in most surveys.

DeSantis downplays the 2024 discourse

DeSantis, who faces a potentially difficult re-election next year, continues to spark more speculation in 2024 with his political trips outside the Sunshine State. He was in western New York on Tuesday, intervening in a fundraiser as he continues to raise large sums of money as he prepares for his re-election campaign in 2022.

The Tory governor has seen his popularity rise among Republican voters across his state and nation over the past year and a half, in large part thanks to his combative fight against COVID-19 restrictions amid the pandemic.

DeSantis pushed back on speculation about 2024 last week, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity “I don’t envision anything other than my job.”

“We have a lot of things going on in Florida. I will be running for re-election next year and I was also working on a lot of things in the state beyond the gubernatorial race,” the governor said Thursday night. on Fox News “Hannity.”

Cheney New Hampshire at destination

In a move that will spark speculation about her potential national ambitions, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming will star at an awards dinner later this fall in New Hampshire.

Cheney, one of the best-known and most vocal members of the small group of anti-Trump GOP lawmakers and leaders, will be the guest speaker at the annual Nackey S. Loeb Schools First Amendment Honors program on November 9. The former president and his allies have backed a main challenger for Cheney when she gets re-elected next year as Trump aims to oust Cheney from Congress.

CHENEY NEW HAMPSHIRE LINKED IN NOVEMBER

The event will be held for the first time at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, which has become a staple for White House hopefuls over the past two decades.

Trump was a former guest speaker at the event. Heading the gala in the fall of 2014 was one of his first trips to New Hampshire as he began to explore a potential candidacy for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination.

