In the short, medium and long term, Taiwanese companies operating in China are expected to face three major challenges.

The first problem is the standardization of electricity rationing.

Australia is the largest exporter of coal to China. In 2018, China imported over 80 million tonnes of coal from Australia, more than 20% of total coal imports that year.

However, following a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries, Beijing announced last December an import ban on Australian coal.

The sudden trade embargo resulted in a shortfall of 80 million tonnes, and coal suppliers from other countries were unable to fill the void in such a short time.

In addition, Australian coal is of particularly high quality. Its power generation efficiency is 1.5 times that of coal from China or other countries.

Shortly after the embargo was imposed, local governments across China, including Zhejiang and Hunan provinces, introduced restrictions on electricity, and Beijing last month issued new guidelines to control energy consumption and intensity, known as dual control.

To date, the policy has resulted in the closure of at least 50 power plants. How long can the rationing of electricity continue? There are no quick and easy solutions available for Beijing.

As a result, Taiwanese companies operating in China are likely to experience frequent blackouts for the foreseeable future and should be prepared for them to grow longer.

The second problem is the normalization of conflicts.

The rise to power of Chinese President Xi Jinping () has brought about profound changes in the world order. This has increased the likelihood of conflict on a scale, quantity, direction, and depth seldom seen in recent decades.

The trade war between the United States and China cannot be resolved anytime soon, and the contradictions between China and other countries could also worsen.

The Taiwan-China relationship will continue to fluctuate, and it would be nothing short of a miracle if further deterioration of the relationship was avoided. As Xi continues to consolidate his position, the infighting within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is expected to increase. Taiwanese companies operating in China could therefore come under significantly increased pressure from local governments, especially with regard to taxation, environmental regulations and labor disputes.

Finally, there is the normalization of hostage-taking. It goes without saying that Taiwanese companies and people living and working in China have become potential targets of hostage diplomacy. Their life can be interrupted and their personal property can be confiscated at the CCP’s discretion.

To understand the seriousness of the threat to Taiwanese in China, one need only look at the cases of two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, who were jailed by Beijing in December. 2018. It was in retaliation for Huawei’s arrest. Co Financial Director Meng Wanzhou Technologies () by the Canadian authorities.

No one knows how many innocent Taiwanese languish in China’s black prison system.

Additionally, Taiwanese with business interests in China, including artists, often have to declare their political affiliation and constantly respond to Chinese policies, such as Xis’ Common Prosperity Campaign.

Some Taiwanese companies believe that because they are not listed companies or operate on a mega-enterprise scale, like Hon Hai Precision Industry Co better known as Foxconn outside of China and Taiwan or Want Want China Holdings, they don’t have to worry about the charity required by this policy.

This line of thinking might make sense when it comes to corporate responsibility in Taiwan, but it falls short in Xis China.

Additionally, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office has publicly stated that China welcomes Taiwanese companies investing in [Chinas] charitable and public welfare foundations. The subtext of this statement should be obvious.

Finally, if Taiwanese companies operating in China think that the CCP wouldn’t know how much money they made, then they are naïve in the extreme. A simple investigation by the authorities would suffice.

The situation in China is worsening day by day.

In the words of Confucius: Do not enter dangerous lands and do not take root in unstable regimes.

Taiwanese businesses of all sizes should stop procrastinating: it’s time to leave China while they still can.

Liu Ming-te holds a doctorate in political science from the Free University of Berlin.

Translated by Edward Jones