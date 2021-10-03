“Pandora Papers revealed more layers of corruption from Nawaz and Zardari”





ISLAMABAD:

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the Pandora Papers revealed more layers of corruption of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon and Ali Dar, son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif and son of Ishaq Dar, had no status of their own. “In fact, they were the keepers of the ill-gotten money of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.”

Fawad said the nation first saw their real faces on display in the Panama Papers and now again in the Pandora Papers.

The remarks came shortly after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) released its new survey of international finance and tax havens titled “Pandora Paper.”

According to Express News, nearly 700 Pakistanis were named in the report, including Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Punjab Provincial Minister Aleem Khan, PTI Senator Faisal Vawda, PML-Q chief and Federal Minister of Resources in Monis Elahi water.

In addition, retired civil servants, old and incumbent bureaucrats, businessmen including Axact owner Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh are also mentioned in the report.

The major ICIJ investigation titled “The Pandora Papers” is said to be the result of 600 journalists in 117 countries studying for months about 11.9 million documents that have leaked from the offshore environment.

Late Saturday, the ICIJ announced it would publish “the most comprehensive financial secrecy briefing to date.” In 2016, the ICIJ published the Panama Papers, which took the world by storm and ultimately led to the fall of governments, including Nawaz Sharif.

Reacting to the revelation, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to investigate all Pakistanis mentioned in the Pandora Papers, saying: “If wrongdoing is established, we will take appropriate action.

We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of the elites, accumulated by tax evasion and corruption and laundered into financial “havens”. The UN SG’s FACTI panel calculated a staggering $ 7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 3, 2021

“We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of the elites, accumulated through tax evasion and corruption and laundered into financial ‘havens’. The UN SG’s FACTI panel calculated a staggering $ 7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens, ”he wrote on his official Twitter account.

